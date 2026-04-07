Your Excuse To Buy a Chainsaw: Up to 25% off Husqvarna Tools This Month

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The snow is melting, and it’s just about time to start thinking about property projects! We’ve already chainsawed one downed tree and started prepping mowers here at our little ranch in rural New York. If you’ve been thinking about upping your outdoorsmanship game this year, Husqvarna’s spring sale is worth a look.

Husqvarna Electric Chainsaw Kit: $525 See It

Husqvarna is a longstanding Swedish brand with a long history of selling things with small gas engines—mowers, saws, even dirt bikes and full-on motorcycles. It’s also been pivoting some of those things to electric power, building an electric tool lineup around the 36V/40V BLi-X battery ecosystem. Speaking of which, the electric Power Axe 350i Chainsaw is one of my favorite deals in this sale. Right now, you can get the saw, a battery, and a charger for just $429.99. But the real smart money is on Lowe’s full Husqvarna Chainsaw Starter Kit. For $525.33, you get the saw, battery, and charger, plus a helmet with ear protection, a backup blade, and the OEM chain oil you’re going to want to keep your saw running right.

Husqvarna also sells other property-management power tools, ride-on mowers, autonomous mowers, and more.

These spring deals will run through May 3. You’ll find the best discounts on Husqvarna Automower iQ Series (robotic mowers), the Z200F Series Residential Turn and Residential Gas Chainsaws and Trimmers.

Some more highlights:

Save up to $700 off select Automower iQ Series Models

Save up to $500 off select Residential Zero-Turns and Tractors

Save up to $70 off select Residential Handheld Tools

Head to Lowe’s or Husqvarna directly to shop all the brand’s deals. Use the table below as your cheat sheet to see where the biggest discounts are and when they’ll be live: