Get 40% off the S1 Compact Tire Inflator and Put Backup Air in Your Pocket

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The last time I was road-tripping, I only had one pain point: trying to re-inflate my tires with the janky coin-op air pumps at gas stations. I stopped at no less than three in bustling Los Angeles, CA, and none of them worked correctly. Hence why I (usually) don’t leave home without my own tire inflator. The Etenwolf S1 is the perfect small-but-mighty solution you can toss in your car or even in a backpack and have air at the ready whenever you need it.

40% Off: S1 Portable Tire Inflator for $59.99 (Normally $99.99) See It

Etenwolf’s a solid brand, especially at this price point. It’s the inflator of choice at the off-road school I teach 4×4 skills at in rural New York (though, of course, the guys there use the larger model for quickly finlating big tires). That said, this little S1 can still provide 160 psi of pressure (way higher than your tires will want), and the battery stays fresh for a whole year if you just leave it charged and in the car. With use, the battery can refill 17 tires—that’s enough to help you home with a slow leak. And when you need to re-power, all you need is a USB-C outlet, and you can recharge the 5,200 mAh battery.

Grab one today while they’re deeply discounted for Memorial Day!