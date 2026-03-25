DeWalt Tools Have Deep Discounts During Amazon’s Spring Sale

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If you run DeWalt tools or want to give them a try, you need to check out the brand’s discounts during the 2026 Amazon Spring Sale. Warm weather and all the projects that come with it are right around the corner—gear up for a good price today!
My friend and counterpart Stan Horaczek over at Popular Science turned me on to this epic list of DeWalt deals that are live right now—paw through and see what you can score. Some of the deals below will go live later this week (dates are specified in the lists), so if prices look a little different, that’s why.
My personal favorite pick from this list is actually a universal item—this DeWalt T-STAK Rolling Tool Box looks really versatile and robust. And it’s 45% off right now (under $66!), so you could get two and stack ’em.
45% Off: DeWalt T-STAK Rolling Tool BoxSee It
DeWalt has discounts on power tools, batteries, and accessories during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The standout deal is the 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit at $449 (30% off $639)—it includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, plus two batteries and a charger, so you’re ready to work right out of the box.
The DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit is $449, down 30 percent from $639. It includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light—plus two batteries and a charger. If you’re starting a tool collection or replacing an aging set, buying them individually would cost significantly more.
DeWalt Power Tool Deals
- DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver Set $31.98 (was $35.96)—11% off.
- DeWalt Thickness Planer $522.00 (was $799.00)—35% off. 13-inch benchtop planer for serious woodworking projects.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit $449.00 (was $639.00)—30% off. Drill, impact driver, circular saw, recip saw, and light with two batteries.
- DeWalt 1/4 Sheet Palm Sander $69.00 (was $94.00)—27% off. Compact corded sander for finishing work. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer $199.00 (was $269.00)—26% off. Cordless rotary hammer for concrete and masonry. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt Top-Handle Jig Saw $119.00 (was $160.55)—26% off. Corded jig saw with variable speed. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20-Inch Scroll Saw $459.00 (was $599.00)—23% off. Variable-speed scroll saw for intricate cuts.
- DeWalt 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander $79.00 (was $99.01)—20% off. Cordless sander with brushless motor. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw $119.00 (was $149.00)—20% off. Cordless recip saw, tool only. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder $99.00 (was $160.00)—38% off. 11-amp corded angle grinder with dust ejection system. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill $119.00 (was $160.00)—26% off. 7.8-amp corded hammer drill for concrete and masonry work. Live 3/30.
DeWalt Battery and Charger Deals
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6Ah Battery 2-Pack $178.99 (was $279.00)—36% off. Two high-capacity batteries for extended runtime.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5Ah Battery $149.00 (was $229.00)—35% off. Single 5Ah battery with fuel gauge. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Charger Kit $229.00 (was $349.00)—34% off. Multi-voltage charger with battery. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Transfer Pump $199.00 (was $249.00)—20% off. Cordless pump for jobsite water removal.
DeWalt Accessory Deals
- DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set $31.98 (was $35.96)—11% off. Impact-ready bit set with magnetic sleeve and clear storage case.
- DeWalt 3-Beam Laser Level $163.97 (was $269.00)—39% off. Self-leveling laser for layout and alignment.
- DeWalt Rolling Tool Box $71.98 (was $118.93)—39% off. Wheeled tool storage with a telescoping handle.
- DeWalt 5-Gallon StealthSonic Wet/Dry Vac $127.99 (was $199.99)—36% off. Quiet shop vacuum for jobsite cleanup.
- DeWalt Jump Starter $19.97 (was $29.99)—33% off. Portable jump starter for vehicles.