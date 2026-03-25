DeWalt Tools Have Deep Discounts During Amazon’s Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you run DeWalt tools or want to give them a try, you need to check out the brand’s discounts during the 2026 Amazon Spring Sale. Warm weather and all the projects that come with it are right around the corner—gear up for a good price today!

My friend and counterpart Stan Horaczek over at Popular Science turned me on to this epic list of DeWalt deals that are live right now—paw through and see what you can score. Some of the deals below will go live later this week (dates are specified in the lists), so if prices look a little different, that’s why.

My personal favorite pick from this list is actually a universal item—this DeWalt T-STAK Rolling Tool Box looks really versatile and robust. And it’s 45% off right now (under $66!), so you could get two and stack ’em.

45% Off: DeWalt T-STAK Rolling Tool Box See It

DeWalt has discounts on power tools, batteries, and accessories during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The standout deal is the 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit at $449 (30% off $639)—it includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, plus two batteries and a charger, so you’re ready to work right out of the box.

The DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit is $449, down 30 percent from $639. It includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light—plus two batteries and a charger. If you’re starting a tool collection or replacing an aging set, buying them individually would cost significantly more.

DeWalt Power Tool Deals

DeWalt Battery and Charger Deals

DeWalt Accessory Deals