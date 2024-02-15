Weekly Deals: Stellar Savings On Our Favorite Tools, Parts, and Accessories for Car Enthusiasts
We spent company time finding the best prices so you don’t have to.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
In case you missed the last one, this is The Drive's new format for rounding up the top deals of the week. Hank and I will search the Internet to find the kind of stuff that we, as car enthusiasts want to buy – at a discount. These are not paid promotions or product placements, this is us going to websites and grabbing links like kids putting stars next to stuff in the Toys R Us Christmas catalog.
We've found deals on tools, car electronics, synthetic oil, motorcycle gear, and things we can only classify as lifestyle accessories. You can buy from Amazon, Harbor Freight, Lowes, Revzilla, and Motosport. Which brings me to my next point. Do you have certain retailers you prefer or products you want us to watch out for? Let us know in the comments.
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $199.00 at Amazon
- Neiko 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $162.97 at Amazon
- Neiko 67-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $155.67 at Amazon
- Fortress 27-Gallon Vertical Shop/Auto Air Compressor for $349.99 at Harbor Freight
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Mayflower 560/680 Tire Changer Balancer Combo for $1,999.00 at Amazon
- Mayflower 980/800 Tire Changer Balancer Combo for $2,199.00 at Amazon
- Quickjack 7000TL Portable Car Lift for $1569.00 at Home Depot
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowes
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowes
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Cordless Drill Kit for $169.00 at Lowes
- DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit for $169.00 at Home Depot
- ANCEL BD310 OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth for $60.05 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code BD310DEAL]
- Happybuy 10-Foot C Engine Lift Chain for $79.99 at Amazon
- AIDEA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack for $13.98 at Amazon
- Scorpion EXO-R1 Air Quartararo Monster Replica Helmet for $299.98 at RevZilla
- Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants for $159.99 at RevZilla.com
- Olympia Dakar 3 Jacket for $160.00-$168.00 at RevZilla
- Dainese X-Ride Gloves for $104.95 at RevZilla
- Scorpion EXO Women's Verano Jacket for $62.95 at MotoSport
- OGIO Alpha 25L Backpack for $29.99 at MotoSport
- NORU Sokudo Gloves for $24.99 at MotoSport
- Cortech Day Tripper Gear Bag for $29.99 at MotoSport
- Park Tool Ratcheting Click Type Torque Wrench for $90.95 at Amazon
- BIG RED Portable 3.5-Gallon Parts Washer for $86.42 at Amazon
- Vevor 6-Liter Commercial Ultrasonic Cleaner for $117 at Amazon
- Fluke 115 Digital Multimeter for $191.54 at Amazon
- TOPDON BT20 Battery Load Tester for $24.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch for $174.99 at Amazon
- AMORIL 1:10 AK-787 Brushless RC Car for $280.49 at Amazon
- Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $28.99 at Amazon