Weekly Deals: Stellar Savings On Our Favorite Tools, Parts, and Accessories for Car Enthusiasts

We spent company time finding the best prices so you don’t have to.

byMichael Febbo|
NewsThe Garage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In case you missed the last one, this is The Drive's new format for rounding up the top deals of the week. Hank and I will search the Internet to find the kind of stuff that we, as car enthusiasts want to buy – at a discount. These are not paid promotions or product placements, this is us going to websites and grabbing links like kids putting stars next to stuff in the Toys R Us Christmas catalog.

We've found deals on tools, car electronics, synthetic oil, motorcycle gear, and things we can only classify as lifestyle accessories. You can buy from Amazon, Harbor Freight, Lowes, Revzilla, and Motosport. Which brings me to my next point. Do you have certain retailers you prefer or products you want us to watch out for? Let us know in the comments.

BLAUPUNKT FIETE 20 Inch Folding E-Bike With Pedal/Throttle Assist for $1,499.00

From Amazon. Regular Price: $1.599.00 Look for a review coming soon
stripe
