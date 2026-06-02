Big Two-Stroke Dirt Bikes Are Back: Kawasaki Reveals the KX327, Its Largest in More Than 20 Years

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Did you think two-stroke bikes were going away? Kawasaki is pleased to say that’s not the case. The green-and-black manufacturer just announced the KX327 and KX327X, its largest-displacement two-smokers since the KX500 went away in 2004.

This new power plant is Kawasaki’s first fuel-injected, single-cylinder two-stroke. The company says this precise method of fuel delivery ensures “smooth, predictable power delivery from ultra-low to mid rpm.” Starting it is also easier thanks to this system.

Two-stroke engines are appealing for powersports because they can make a lot of oomph with minimal displacement. Their signature “Ring-ding-ding-ding” sound stokes nostalgia—many have disappeared from the marketplace because they tend to be loud and kind of pollute-y.

Kawasaki spent a lot of time in its announcement talking about the exhaust valve system. According to the press release, it’s meant to improve low-end torque while making for smoother acceleration as engine speed goes up, up, and up. The hope is to make these bikes more rideable in technical situations—something that’s evidenced by the KX327’s close-ratio five-speed gearbox and the KX327X’s six-speed with an ultra-low first gear.

From the sounds of it, the engineers were able to tune out the typical two-stroke weaknesses while retaining the strengths. You can bet that the throttle is still super-responsive. And with that much displacement, you know it’s a screamer on the top end.

The KX327 and KX327X even have selectable drive modes, allowing riders to switch between two ECU maps. Now, I haven’t ridden a two-stroke since high school, but I can tell you this—I’ve never been on a bike that does that. (It’s not unusual to see multiple drive modes on a high-end sportbike, but it seems kind of funny on a dirt bike.

The aluminum perimeter frame takes cues from the successful four-stroke KX450F, but these bikes are roughly six pounds lighter. They both run a 48-millimeter inverted AOS coil-spring fork up front, while Uni-Trak rear suspension is tasked with helping put all that power to the ground. Some variations between the motocross and cross-country models include a 19-inch rear wheel for the non-X, as well as a full-length skid plate and a larger 2.2-gallon fuel tank on the X.

To be clear, these new Kawasaki models are not the largest two-strokes on sale today. But they are close. That title belongs to the Beta 350RX, and while these are still smaller than the old 500cc two-strokes of yesteryear, the current batch of bikes is obviously solid. I wouldn’t stand a chance at controlling one.

Kawasaki

Deliveries for the KX327 and KX327X start later in 2026, with the former costing $9,099 and the latter, $9,699.

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