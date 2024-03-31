Are These Really Unreleased Tesla Model 3 Plaid Wheels on Craigslist?

Tesla hasn't even publicly announced the development of a Model 3 Plaid yet but you might already be able to buy a set of its wheels. Despite Tesla being surprisingly tight-lipped about the highest-performance version of its most popular car, someone in Sacramento, California just listed a set of 2024 Tesla Model 3 Plaid wheels on Craigslist. Could they be real?

Without any public information about the Model 3 Plaid, we can't confirm that these wheels truly belonged to one. However, some clues found in the listing might shine some light on the mystery.

Craigslist

Let's start with the fact that HRE Wheels might have made them. On the inside of the rim, it says "HRE Wheels Made in USA 6061-T6." That last bit refers to the 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum HRE uses for its forged wheels. Could someone have slapped a Tesla center cap on a different set of wheels? Sure, but these don't match any of the wheels you can find on HRE's site. Plus they look like Tesla wheels, with a design that's very similar to the brand's usual wheel style.

The listing's claimed 5x114.3 bolt pattern matches, too, as it's shared by the Tesla Model 3 Performance. However, they're staggered wheel and tire sizes—235/35R20 in the front and 275/30R20 at the rear—and the Model 3 Performance has a square setup. The ET34 front offset listed for these Plaid wheels matches that of the Model 3 Performance but the ET45 rear offset is different, due to the staggered setup.

Craigslist

As for the tires wrapped around the wheels, they're Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires. The original stock tire for the Model S Plaid was a Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, so it would be reasonable to expect another Michelin for the upcoming Model 3 Plaid. However, Pirelli has also made P Zero options for Telsas before but the original tire was marked "T0" and a follow-up one was marked "T1." These tires? They're marked "T2." They're also pretty worn, which again proves heavy usage like you'd find during performance testing.

Tesla hasn't made any statements about the Model 3 Plaid, nor has it released any teaser photos of it. However, we know one is coming—someone grabbed a clip of a Model 3 in Spain wearing a Plaid badge last month—and there seem to be enough clues to suggest that these wheels are legitimate.

Craigslist

If they are real, Tesla probably isn't happy that the wheels of their next big release not only leaked early but are for sale. The seller is asking $2,200 for the full set and will even deliver them for an extra $50 bucks. If someone buys them, they could be rolling around on Model 3 Plaid wheels long before the car is actually revealed.