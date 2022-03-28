50+ Car Pileup in Pennsylvania Kills At Least Five in Whiteout Conditions

As reported by PA Homepage, a tragic crash in Pennsylvania claimed several lives on Monday morning. A deputy coroner from Schuylkill County stated that three lives were lost in the major pile up that occurred on Interstate 81, with that total later updated to 5, as reported by Fox 3 Now.

The incident occurred on I-81 North in the area around the exit towards Hegins Township. The crash was precipitated by a heavy squall that significantly reduced visibility in the area and the already-slick roads, according to police. At 5:00 pm, the area still remained an active crash site with smoke pouring from the wreckage of cars, trucks, and other vehicles caught up in the wreck. Over 50 cars were involved in the pile-up, according to Pennsylvania State Troopers responding to the incident.

24 were taken to hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, with several survivors airlifted from the scene. Uninjured drivers and passengers were taken to Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville where they could be safely reached by family members. All lanes on I-81 were shut down as a result of the incident.

A photo of the aftermath taken by John Coviello shows the sheer size of the pile-up. Over ten large trucks can be seen scattered across the road, with smoke pouring from a red truck trailer on fire.