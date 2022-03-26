Leopard Wanders Into Mercedes Factory, Shuts Down Production for Hours

By now, you’ve heard about production delays a thousand times due to supply chain issues and chip shortages. Imagine you’re waiting on a Mercedes-Benz to arrive and you receive a notice that your car has been delayed for a day due to a leopard interruption. That’s an email that you should save forever, because it will likely never happen again.

In Chakan, India in the district of Maharashtra, a young leopard padded into the Mercedes-Benz factory and scared the employees half to death, shutting down production for several hours. This particular area of the globe has a higher density of leopards than anywhere else in the world, but it's still a rare occurrence for these animals to get so close to humans.

According to Wildlife SOS, an animal rescue organization with 12 locations in India, the three-year-old male feline wandered into the plant and (understandably) sent the employees into a panic. The staff alerted the State Forest Department, which looped in Wildlife SOS for help. The Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center rushed to assist from about 43 miles away with four staffers and two veterinarians.