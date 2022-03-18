Watch This Rotary-Swapped ATV Build Powered by a Snowmobile Engine

When it comes to rotary swaps, we're most accustomed to seeing Mazda's 13B Wankel engine dropped into cars for its compact size and great power output. However, Mazda isn't the only company that built Wankels, and nor were they limited to the automotive world. The latest swap project from YouTube channel Build Break Repeat shows that with a tidy rotary-swapped ATV.

The donor engine for the build is a Sachs Wankel KM24, sourced from a 1974 Arctic Cat Lynx snowmobile. The compact carbureted rotary engine weighs less than 50 lbs, not including its drive plate, and puts out a healthy 22 hp when properly tuned and in good condition. We've seen similar engines swapped into actual cars before, believe it or not.

The engine was swapped into a 1980s-era Suzuki LT230 Quad Sport frame. The frame had plenty of space to fit the rotary, though some cutting and welding was required to properly accommodate the engine where it needed to go.