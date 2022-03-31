Here’s How To Adjust Your Motorcycle’s Saggy Chain

Spring is around the corner and any motorcyclist who’s been forced to put their pride and joy into hibernation all winter is probably starting to get jittery. As horrible as it feels to be forced off two wheels, there is a silver lining to all this: You have the chance to get your bike as ready for the road as you are. Think of this as preseason training, but for your motorcycle.

One of the best parts of riding a bike is the feeling of connectivity. You’re one with the machine you straddle, and that feeling starts with the link between your wrist and the rear wheel. But once your chain sags below the manufacturer’s recommended range, so too does the relationship between you and your motorcycle.

Thankfully, tightening your chain isn’t a big job if you know what you’re doing, and The Drive’s crack team of experts are here to walk you through it step by step.

Adjusting Your Chain Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 15 minutes

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Chain

Chain Adjustment Safety

Working on your bike can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless — hopefully.

Everything You’ll Need To Adjust Your Chain

We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done.

Tool List

Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)

You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.

Here’s How To Adjust A Motorcycle Chain

Let’s do this!

1. Get Set Up

Depending on your bike, you’ll either need to check the chain slack with it on its side stand, center stand/paddock stand, or with someone sitting on it (check your owner’s manual to see what the manufacturer recommends). Make sure your motorcycle is in neutral and that the chain and sprockets are in good condition before starting the adjustment.

2. Know Your Measurements

Refer to your owner’s manual to see what your chain slack should be. You might also find this information on the bike’s swingarm. Having 1.2-1.6 inches (30-40 mm) of slack is normal for most street bikes, but adventure and dirt bikes might need 1.4-2 inches (35-50 mm).