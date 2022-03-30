How to Make Sure Your Motorcycle’s Tires Are in Good Shape 

Spring is coming in hot, and that means almost time to break out the motorcycle and finally start enjoying yourself. As tempting as it may be to just jump right on and get rolling, that can be a deadly move if those tires haven’t been in service for an extended period of time. Tires are crucial safety components on a car; that's especially true on a two-wheel vehicle. And since you're probably likely to ride your motorcycle less than you drive your car (if that isn't true, then congrats on living the dream) you might run a bigger risk of using worn, outdated tires.

Jumping on a bike with shot tires is a surefire way to wind up taking a ride you didn't sign up for. That's why you always want to give them a thorough inspection before your maiden voyage and keep an eye on them throughout the season. The good news is that the process of inspecting your motorcycle tires isn't unlike any other you've encountered before.

This quick refresh from The Drive’s gear crew is just what you need to get your head in the game. Let’s get into it.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The Basics

Time Needed: 10-15 minutes

Skill Level: Beginner

Cost: Possibly a new set of tires

Safety

We're inspecting motorcycle tires. It's not like you need power tools and torches to get the job done. If you do, you probably won't be riding the thing any time soon. That said, you still need to use your head a little to keep injuries at bay.

For the most part, you're just looking over the tires to spot any irregularities. You likely won't need to remove them from the bike to do so, but if you do, make sure to securely lift your machine before proceeding. Also, since there's a chance for sharp objects or frayed chords to rear their heads, it's best to throw on a set of protective gloves.