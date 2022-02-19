Have You Ever Bribed a Mechanic to Get Something Done?

This week, I was at the shop picking up my vehicle from my regular auto shop. As we were talking with the assistant mechanic about a couple of other projects they had on the lot (including the Toyota Solara into which he plans to drop a Cummins diesel) he said casually, “People know that a bottle of good tequila for [the shop owner] and a case of Coors Light for me means their car gets worked on first. Food and alcohol work well for us."

I already knew this, because when we owned a pizza shop a few years ago my husband would show up with a fresh large pizza when he needed some help. High-quality tequila seems to be the incentive of choice, however.

There are some stories circulating of attempted inducement at emissions check stations to pass a vehicle that would otherwise fail. That's more than a little dicey, though, because getting caught surely means a lot of trouble for both the briber and recipient (like the case from last year in which two former California Highway Patrol officers are alleged to have received $35,000 worth of bribes). Sliding an extra bonus to your mechanic sounds a lot safer.

Hey, this is a judgment-free zone; you do what you have to do. Let's hear about your experiences.

Got a story to tell? Leave it here or send a message to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.