Adaptive Headlights Finally Approved by Feds for US Roads

If you're like me, and you drive anything lower than a semi-truck, you've likely noticed how modern headlights can be a bit... dazzling. The technology to mitigate this in the form of intelligent adaptive headlights does exist, but those systems were outlawed from American shores thanks to extremely outdated National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulations that trail Europe's driver safety guidelines by well over a decade. However, after a federal, deadlined mandate to change the rules in the form of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, adaptive headlights are allowed at long last on American shores, according to Automotive News.

For new car buyers, this means flicking between separate high and low beams could become a thing of the past. This Ford video from its UK division—where the technology has been legal since 2006 and is currently in use on British streets—is an excellent visual demonstration of how adaptive headlights work, but in short: the system uses an array of LEDs rather than separate high and low beam bulbs. A frontal camera monitors for other cars and adaptively dims only the area it detects traffic in while maintaining full high-beam brightness everywhere else. This allows the driver to keep high-beam brightness always on without blinding other drivers.