Tesla will voluntarily recall 356,309 Model 3 sedans—including every example made from 2017 to 2020—due to an issue with the cars' rearview camera that federal regulators say could increase the risk of a crash.

Additionally, the electric automaker will recall as many as 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 to 2021 over a problem with the front trunk latch. As Bloomberg reported today, the two recalls nearly total Tesla's entire global deliveries in 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Model 3 issue is related to the rearview camera cable harness, which could become damaged during the regular opening and closing of the trunk. As a result, the rearview camera image may not display properly, presenting a safety issue.

On the Model S, the latest recall indicates the cars' front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing a secondary hood latch from engaging, which could cause the front trunk lid to open unexpectedly while the car is driving.

Owners will receive a notification from Tesla starting in February; they can inquire sooner by calling Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Both issues will be fixed free of charge for owners.

The latest recalls come amid several other recent safety-related challenges for the automaker. Last week, Tesla voluntarily cut a feature that allowed occupants to play video games on the cars' infotainment screen during driving, following a probe from the NHTSA. But perhaps Tesla's biggest headache is NHTSA's ongoing investigation into Autopilot, its advanced but controversial automated driver assistance package, after several incidents where Tesla vehicles have crashed into parked emergency vehicles.

CEO Elon Musk, recently named Time's Person of the Year 2021, has defended Autopilot, telling the publication that the company has issued improvements to the technology every month and that he feels Autopilot doesn't get enough credit for the lives it has saved.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: patrick.george@recurrent.io