What’s Your Favorite Family Road Trip Memory?

Over the years, my parents owned the requisite family haulers like a baby-blue-with-wood-trim station wagon and navy blue Chevy van. It was always a GM vehicle; even today, my dad drives a red 2009 Chevrolet HHR SS (that he absolutely loves) and my mom has a 2014 Buick LaCrosse. They also share a Buick Envision that they shuttle to my sister's in Ohio and down to Florida for the winter.

Those early GM cars took us from Indiana to New Jersey in the summer to visit my aunts, uncles, and cousins. And every December, we'd fly or drive to Florida to stay with my grandmother for a couple of weeks over Christmas break.

These journeys held so many great memories for me, so I wondered: what are your favorite family road trip stories?