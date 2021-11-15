Honda’s Cute Autonomous Vehicle Is Now Working in Construction

When we talk about autonomous vehicles, discussion typically focuses on the issues of navigating city streets and driving on the highway. However, there are many other situations in which autonomy can be useful. Honda demonstrates this ably with its prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle, and has already put the cute little rover to work. The Honda AWV is built around the company's Pioneer side-by-side chassis. However, the AWV is all-electric, with four-wheel drive, a range of up to 27.9 miles and a charging time of 6 hours from a 120V socket. Measuring just under 10 feet long and 5 feet wide, it's capable of carrying up to 880 lbs, while it can tow a load weighing up to 1653 lbs. In fact, the AWV has a bed not dissimilar from those you'd see on a typical Honda kei truck.

Honda

In order to perceive the world around it, the AWV is loaded with sensors. Naturally, GPS is onboard, allowing the vehicle to know its position in space. There's also a forward-facing camera on board, as well as a special 3D stereoscopic camera on the front which appears to be a Stereolabs ZED or ZED2 device. Lidar and radar sensors are also fitted to the front of the vehicle, and are used to allow the AWV to navigate around obstacles. To test the AWV in real-world situations, Honda put a handful of the vehicles to work with Black and Veatch, an engineering and construction firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The company is presently building out a 120 MW solar installation on a large 1000-acre site in New Mexico, and the AWV was sent in to assist the efforts.

Honda