Check Out The Cars of Transformers 7, from JDM Legends to V8 Muscle

It would be difficult to call Michael Bay's Transformers a car movie, but it is certainly a movie with some excellent cars in it. The franchise has continued this trend, featuring advanced robots transforming into all manner of desirable machinery. We've just gotten our first look at the vehicles from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and there's plenty here for enthusiasts to drool over. The photos come to us from director Steven Caple Jr., who shared the shots on Instagram this week. Additional behind the scenes shots came from Facebook page Transformers Cars, run by a self-described fan of the films who has worked to promote the series over the years. Taken on location in Peru, they show the cars in a somewhat grittier light as they work on set. The drop shows off some serious metal, so let's dive in.

Series hero Bumblebee will remain as a Chevrolet Camaro as is tradition, but has been treated to a second-gen makeover. Even better, it's with a badass off-road safari look. Fat chunky mud tires fill the flared guards, and there's a tough bash bar up front, too. The windscreen itself is fitted with what looks almost like a semi-external rollcage, topped with spotlights. Naturally, there's a sick little ducktail spoiler at the rear, too. Word from the set is that all the Camaros built for the film have GM Performance 350 small block V8s under the hood with "aftermarket mods." Fellow Autobot and leader Optimus Prime also seems to be in attendance, in the form of a red, white and blue cabover truck. Details are scant, but so far, so good.