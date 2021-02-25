Gene Haas Pulled Grosjean's IndyCar Ride After F1 Crash Out of Fear of Facing 'Widow or His Kids'

Romain Grosjean's fiery, Formula 1 career-punctuating crash rattled the racing world, which for a moment believed it had lost another driver. But the Frenchman emerged from the flames, and after a lengthy recovery, took once again to a Dallara-built race car to continue his career in IndyCar. Spooked by his crash, though, Grosjean won't race on superspeedways—or with the backing of Gene Haas, who admitted he has dropped plans to sponsor Grosjean in Indycar for a reason that'll wrinkle a few eyebrows.

"He has a wife and three kids, and I just told him I couldn't see giving him money to go out and kill himself. I just felt like he needs to stay home and take care of his family. He escaped the big one there," Haas told Racer. "If you really understood what happened there… If that car had been a few degrees one way or the other, he wouldn't have been able to get out through that hoop, and he would have died. So, extremely lucky."