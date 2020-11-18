Just like in a car, the system uses a series of bright but not glaring LED lights to flash at the rider when there's trouble ahead. You can watch the system handle different scenarios in the video above, which shows Ride Vision's distance keeping, dangerous overtake, blind spot and forward collision alerts. The distance keeping and forward collision alerts are customizable, too—just in case you'd rather have more or less distance between your bike and the next vehicle than the default.

This wasn't just a matter of putting a system made for automobiles on a bike, either. Ride Vision had to take into account the increased angles at which riders take turns as well as their ability to lanesplit. A car system would likely panic and beep incessantly for you to get back in one lane the second you kept riding on that dividing lines between lanes, for one.

Ride Vision says that their system can be installed on any two-wheeled vehicle, regardless of make or model.