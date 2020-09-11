A day after serious allegations of fraud were leveled by a financial firm seeking to short the company, electric truck startup Nikola said it's firing back against the claims by involving lawyers and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission—but it has yet to refute those charges in detail.

Thursday's 15,000-word report by the firm Hindenburg Research alleged false claims about the development stage of its vehicles, cooked order books, a lack of true proprietary technology, nepotistic hiring practices and more at Nikola, which seeks to make electric and hydrogen-powered trucks and made waves this summer with a huge IPO.

On Friday, Nikola declared the allegations—which could not be independently verified by The Drive—to be "not accurate." The startup automaker said it believes Hindenburg Research acted with malice and conspired to drive down the company's stock in order to bolster its financial stake in the automaker.

“Yesterday, an activist short-seller whose motivation is to manipulate the market and profit from a manufactured decline in our stock price published a so-called 'report' replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and executive chairman," wrote Nikola officials in a statement. "To be clear, this was not a research report and it is not accurate. This was a hit job for short sale profit driven by greed." You can read Nikola's full statement here.

Immediately following the release of the report, founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton announced that Nikola would begin working on a refute to disprove the information release by Hindenburg. By the end of the night, Trevor and his team reportedly spent more than 14 hours compiling information to debunk the "hit job." However, that data has not yet been released to the public.