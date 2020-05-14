Ford Mustang, Toyota Supra, Acura NSX and More Reimagined with Engines in the Wrong Place

Automotive history is full of enough what-ifs to fill a library. What if the four-seat Pontiac Fiero hadn't been canceled? Would the 2020 Mercury Cougar have lived up to its legacy? What if, like the Chevrolet Corvette, the Ford Mustang had also gone mid-engined, like the Blue Oval envisioned back when the pony car was still a foal? That last question needn't be left to the imagination, though, because Australian insurer Budget Direct Car Insurance has commissioned renders of such a car, along with similar reinterpretations of six other similarly popular sports cars and supercars.

Budget Direct Car Insurance

This take on a front-engined Acura NSX will likely incense those of you who think Acura should've never revived the nameplate in the first place, though it wasn't some insurance company that first imagined the NSX with its engine up front. No, Honda itself planned a spiritual, front-engined successor to the NSX in the 2000s, though after the 2008 banking crisis, the vehicle was reappropriated as a race car called the HSV-010 GT. The re-imagined, no longer rear-engined Porsche 911 down below is also not a pure fantasy; Porsche racked up dozens of race wins in the 1990s campaigning the mid-engined 911 GT1.

Budget Direct Car Insurance