Formula 1 Racing Legend Sir Stirling Moss Passes Away at 90

The dark cloud over the racing world took on an even deeper shade of grey in the early hours of Sunday, April 12, when ace driver Sir Stirling Moss lost his years-long fight with chronic illness. Yet every cloud has its silver lining, and the one around Moss' passing shines as bright as his long, eventful life.

Born Sept. 17, 1929 to well-to-do parents with a background in amateur racing, Moss found himself in the proximity of motorsport from a young age, and behind the wheel of his own Austin 7 at nine years old. Having caught the racing bug, Moss defied his father's wish that he become a dentist, and at age 19, he bought his first race car, a Cooper 500. Moss quickly made a name for himself as a skilled multidisciplinary driver, winning circuit races and rallies alike, which attracted attention from the management Mercedes-Benz's Formula 1 team, which pressured Moss's manager to buy him a Maserati 250F to race in F1. The rest, as they say, is history.