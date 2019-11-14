Ford Confirms 'Mustang Mach-E' Name for Electric SUV, Reservations Open Nov. 17

It's official, the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover will be called the Mustang Mach-E. Ford confirmed the nameplate Thursday morning and announced that customers will be able to reserve their spot in line after the vehicle's reveal on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The unveiling will take place in Los Angeles, California and will be live-streamed on the automaker's social media channels. According to a press release, Hollywood star Idris Elba will help introduce the newest model of the Mustang family, and the brand's first fully electric, mass-produced vehicle. The starting time of the reveal hasn't been revealed, but Ford estimates it will end approximately at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.