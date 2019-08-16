Video: Runaway Car Wheel Blindsides Man on Sidewalk, Launching Him out of Frame

So imagine you’re at the bar one evening, pounding down a cold one with your mates, and then out of nowhere, a tire blindsides you, catapulting you out of your seat. That’s exactly what happened to Cleyton Gomes da Silvia while he was hanging out on a sidewalk in Goiania, Brazil. Raw video captured the poor guy getting nailed by the runaway wheel as it came off a passing vehicle as he was perched up at a curbside bar.

According to the Daily Mail, da Silva suffered numerous head injuries as well as a bruised liver following the incident, which is detailed in the video. That’s on top of the fact that da Silva appears to be injured from a previous instance as a crutch can be seen within his reach. It’s hard to tell if the playback of the video is sped up, but you can see da Silva just hanging out at the roadside bar before a vehicle up the street starts to throw sparks, presumably from its now wheel-less axle.