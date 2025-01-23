2025 Shelby GT350 Mustang Packs 810 HP and Isn’t Built by Ford

After five years away, the Shelby GT350 is back and based on the seventh-gen, S650 Ford Mustang. Unlike the previous car, this one isn’t actually built by Ford Performance licensing the Shelby name. Rather, it’s a full Shelby American product that sits below the Super Snake in the longtime Ford tuner’s lineup. It also makes a stunning 810 horsepower, almost 300 more than the last car that bore the moniker.

To get that power, Shelby supercharged the Mustang’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 (sorry—no flat-plane crank here, folks) and added a Borla cat-back exhaust system. Customers can pair that with either a manual transmission with a short-throw shifter, or an automatic. Elsewhere, the suspension’s been upgraded with lowering springs and sway bars, and the pony car now rides on 20-inch flow-formed wheels.

Although the premium for this package has almost doubled relative to the previous GT350—that car started at just above $61,000, while this new one begins at $109,999—Ford’s last-gen version only made 526 hp, which was apparently a common point of criticism among buyers. Besides, you can get close to that from a Dark Horse nowadays.

“For all the great things that the 350 was from [2015 to 2020], the one thing that in today’s world that people wanted is, quite frankly, more than 526 horses,” Shelby American President Gary Patterson told The Drive.

Shelby is planning to build just 562 of these, like its original run of GT350s in 1965, and cars can be ordered through participating Ford dealers. Comparable power figures against the more expensive, $160,000 Super Snake kind of make the GT350’s spot in Shelby’s repertoire a little unclear at first glance, but the Super Snake has more going on across the board—a beefed-up cooling system, upgraded half-shafts along with a one-piece driveshaft for manual cars, better brakes, forged wheels, and of course, those wide fender flares.

A new GT350R will accompany the GT350, and it’ll be even more exclusive; Shelby’s building just 36 of those with hand-painted liveries, again, like it did 60 years ago. The brand is returning to Trans Am racing in 2026 with the assistance of Michigan-based Turn Key Automotive, and the GT350R is essentially a street-legal version of that Trans Am car with a carbon-fiber interior tub and exterior aero package, integrated roll cage, JRI adjustable struts and shocks, Alcon brakes, and many more chassis upgrades. Oh, plus it’ll pack over 830 hp, which is a little more than the standard GT350 and considerably more than Trans Am allows. Pricing will be “announced shortly,” though it’s reasonable to expect the R to be even pricier than the Super Snake.

While it’s a little surprising to see the GT350 name returned to Shelby, Ford has indicated a desire to build out its own brands for hi-po Mustangs, between the Dark Horse and GTD. At the same time, Shelby certainly isn’t slapping some extra decals on a Mustang GT and calling it a day. The new GT350 has serious power, and it has us wondering what will happen with—not to mention who will be building—the S650 GT500 that has got to be waiting in the wings.

