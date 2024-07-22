Snag a Lincoln MIG Welder for Cheap and More Shop Equipment Deals at Northern Tool

Having a MIG welder and knowing how to use it will save you more money than any other tool in your shop. At least, that’s the case when you live in the Rust Belt. For example, rusted cab corners and rocker panels are no longer a sign to replace an otherwise good truck. Nor will you need to spend thousands of dollars for a professional to get it done. So long as you know what you’re doing with it, the MIG welder allows you to take matters into your own hands and keep that pickup in commission for years to come. Right now, you can land a Lincoln Electric Weld-Pak MIG welder for a steal with Northern Tool’s Steel-toed Deals.

This handy little Lincoln MIG welder is currently on sale for $359.99. I know you can save even more if you go with a flux-core welder from other retailers, but this is absolutely worth the extra cash. It will run flux-core wire, which is great for folks who need to skip the costly bottle. However, it will also run MIG, making it an ideal choice for more delicate sheet metal projects.

Lincoln Electric 120V Weld-Pak MIG Welder for $359.99 See It

As for the specs, this is a 120-volt, 120-amp welder. It’ll run up to a 0.35-inch wire, is said to handle up to 3/16-inch thick metal, and has a 30% duty cycle. The sale price includes the regulator to hook up to the shielding gas. Whether you’re a DIYer with rust standing between you and passing a safety inspection or are just looking to teach yourself a new skill, this is something to jump on.

Of course, Northern Tool’s steel-toed deals do include more welding gear and shop equipment. Check the list below for more ways to save.

