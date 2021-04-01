How Does Anti-Lag Work and Why Am I Now Deaf?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The coming new world order is one of serene races filled with semi-silent electric vehicles, with only the sound of the birds chirping and Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 echoing in your ears. It will be tranquil and will allow you to experience the full breadth of wheel-to-wheel racing scored by nature's music. Some people will enjoy this. I, however, am going to miss the old ways, of wooded rally stages pierced by, “POP, POP, POP, POP, POP, POP, POP, POP!” In other words, I'm gonna cry when anti-lag is no more.

Many of you may be scratching your head at the term anti-lag. It's not a common automotive item like brakes, turbocharger, downforce, or even the more recent addition to the automotive lexicon, hybrid. Anti-lag is something more likely seen on racecars and tuner cars than your average minivan rolling down the 15—though there are some of those with anti-lag, too. The system is one of mystery, though, even to the most hardcore enthusiasts.

So to demystify the technology, and warn you about the dangers of tinnitus, The Drive’s editors, all of whom are massive Group B fans, are here to drop some knowledge on you about anti-lag, how it works, what it’s used for, and how it’s different from a two-step.

Fire it up, we go live in five.