Is Cadillac’s Extended Warranty or Protection Plan Worth Getting?

When you buy a new Cadillac, it comes with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty that you can extend at the time of purchase. This extended warranty covers the entire vehicle and all components should they fail due to defects in materials or workmanship.

Consumers also have the option of purchasing a Platinum Protection Plan from the luxury automaker. Both programs are designed to eliminate expensive repair bills. They are administered by General Motors, Cadillac's parent company. For more information about the two programs and to determine whether either is worth considering, read our review below.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Transferability: Yes

Pros

Coverage is nearly comprehensive

No deductible.

You can cancel coverage at any time

Added benefits such as rental car reimbursement

Cons

There are several exclusions

Extended warranty is only available at the time of new vehicle purchase

Extended warranty is not available in all states

Warranty In-Depth

Cadillac's extended limited warranty is an actual extension of the automaker's bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and lasts six years/70,000 miles, whichever comes first. This matches the duration of the automaker's powertrain warranty. There is no deductible for warranted repairs, and the extended warranty is fully transferable to a private party.

The extended warranty covers the entire vehicle, inside and out, and repairs are made with new, remanufactured, or refurbished parts. Unfortunately, it is not available for vehicles sold in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, and Minnesota.

Platinum Protection Plan

Cadillac also offers consumers a separate Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan, which is a vehicle service contract and the more common type of "extended warranty" you will come across in the industry. You decide the length of coverage you prefer, from two years/24,000 miles up to five years/60,000 miles. There is no deductible.

The protection plan covers components such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, turbocharger/supercharger, transfer case, steering, electrical, brakes, air conditioner, and seals and gaskets.

It does not cover the battery, battery cable/harness, lenses, light bulbs, key fobs, tire pressure sensors, brake rotors and drums, exhaust components, trim items, tires, and wheels/rims. It also excludes regular maintenance services.

The protection plan also excludes damage caused by a collision, fire, theft, vandalism, environmental conditions (i.e., lighting, earthquakes, and floods), contamination of fluids, or vehicle misuse, abuse, negligence, and lack of normal maintenance.

You can cancel the protection plan at any time. If you cancel it within 60 days of purchase, you will receive a full refund. After that time period, you will receive a prorated refund and any applicable cancellation fee.

The extended warranty must be purchased at the time of vehicle purchase. For the protection plan, if you buy it more than 10 days after the vehicle purchase date, there is a mandatory waiting period.

Additional Coverage

If your vehicle breaks down, Cadillac will cover towing and roadside service charges up to $150 per occurrence. This includes services such as a flat tire change, emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-start, and lockout assistance.

The protection plan has even more benefits. While your vehicle is being repaired, Cadillac will reimburse you up to $40 per day (for a maximum of $280) for a rental car or alternative transportation.

If your Escalade, CTS, XT5 or other model breaks down more than 100 miles from home and a Cadillac dealership or authorized service center must keep the vehicle overnight, you will receive trip-interruption benefits worth $200 per day to cover food and lodging.

What We Like

The Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan is very comprehensive in what it covers. Once the new vehicle limited warranty expires, it provides additional protection on over 1,000 parts. Should any of them fail due to a to factory-related defect, you won't be responsible for potentially costly repairs.

The program also provides added perks such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip-interruption benefits. If you're stranded due to an unexpected breakdown, you don't have to panic; help is just a phone call away.

In addition, there is no deductible for the extended limited warranty or protection plan, which will save you some money. Both are transferable to a subsequent owner, which can boost your vehicle's resale value. Also, you can cancel either one if you change your mind.

What We Don’t Like

One of the drawbacks of the extended limited warranty is that it's basically an extension of Cadillac's bumper-to-bumper warranty. Even though it includes perks such as roadside assistance, there are no other added benefits. Also, it's not available for vehicles purchased in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, and Minnesota.

In addition, both the extended warranty and protection plan have their limitations. Normal maintenance is not included, and neither is damage caused by accidents, environmental factors, improper use, and so on. However, these restrictions are common among automakers industry-wide.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Cadillac vehicles:

Cadillac Escalade: Radiator fan relay replacement ($55-$63)

Cadillac Seville: Ignition coil replacement ($93-$173)

Cadillac Seville: Intake manifold gasket replacement ($593-$726)

Cadillac XLR: Camshaft position sensor replacement ($324-$408)

FAQs

Q. Does Cadillac offer an extended warranty?

A. Yes. The luxury automaker offers consumers both an extended warranty and a vehicle service contract known as the Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan, which provide extra protection after the bumper-to-bumper warranty expires.

Q. What is included in Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance?

A. Cadillac Premium Care covers routine maintenance services, which include oil and filter changes, tire rotation, engine air cleaner filter replacement, passenger compartment air filter replacement, and a multi-point inspection. Cadillac vehicles that are 2019 and newer are covered for one year/12,000 miles with one complimentary service visit.

Q. Does an extended warranty transfer to a new owner?

A. Yes. If you decide to sell your vehicle before the warranty expires, the coverage will be transferred to a subsequent owner.

Is Cadillac’s Warranty Worth It?

While extended warranties can provide some peace of mind when it comes to vehicle repairs, car owners have mixed feelings about them, largely due to their extra cost. However, it can be comforting to have such comprehensive coverage if you're worried about your car breaking down. Plus, the added benefits make an extended warranty/protection plan appealing.

Factory-related defects typically surface within the first few years of a vehicle's service life, and an extended warranty should adequately protect against such issues. In the end, it's up to you to decide whether the extra expense is worth the added protection.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

