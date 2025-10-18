Polaris Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar vs. Can-Am Defender Max Limited: Which High-Dollar UTV Really Rules?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re shopping for a UTV that’s comfy as heck and gets work done, you have a few options. One is the Can-Am Defender Max Limited HD10, a utility side-by-side that offers nearly everything you could ask for, like a full cab and HVAC. Another is the Polaris Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar, which is also available with those features, plus touchscreen infotainment, a JBL sound system, a power dump bed, and an even bigger power plant. You can spend as much money as you want on one of these, so that begs the question: Which is the better buy?

I tested both rigs back-to-back to find out. It’s hard to believe, but at roughly $34,000, the Can-Am is actually the budget option here. That sticker price is drastically overshadowed by the big-boy Ranger, which commands an MSRP of nearly $52,000. Like I said, the ceiling is mighty high when it comes to pricing out these bad boys.

And just to get ahead of the inevitable, I acknowledge that many people would never spend so much money on a rig they can’t drive on the highway. That said, a lot of people would and, in fact, do. This is a high-stakes segment, one that draws in a lot of customers and, clearly, a lot of money. It matters which one wins.

Caleb jacobs

For easy comparison, I’ll break this up into three parts and decide on a winner for each one. We’ll start with…

Powertrain

Looking at the specs, you can call this a victory for the Polaris. Thanks to its 500cc advantage over the Can-Am, it makes significantly more horsepower and torque than the Defender. The magic numbers are 110 hp and 105 lb-ft coming from a dual overhead cam three-cylinder, which is more than any other side-by-side in the utility segment.

The Defender’s 976cc V-twin, meanwhile, makes just 82 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque. You’d think that based on the numbers, this would be a no-contest. Real-world testing tells a different story, though.

Caleb Jacobs

I’ll start with the Ranger XD 1500. I tested this sucker at its limit more than once, hauling full loads of creek gravel and oak tree chunks whenever necessary. It never once struggled to carry whatever I put in the bed. In this way, it was everything you could ask for in a workhorse.

The Steeldrive continuously variable transmission has a belt made of—you guessed it—steel. That means it’s exceptionally durable, whereas the thin rubber that’s typically used for these components in other UTVs turns them into consumables like tires when you work them hard. My overall impression is positive, but there’s one big problem: It doesn’t have a dedicated low range.

Caleb Jacobs

Polaris says that it effectively baked low-range functionality into the Ranger XD 1500’s Work mode, which is selectable via the dial to the left of the steering wheel. However, I found that it simply wasn’t effective when it came time to pull a heavy load—say, a chained log—at slower speeds. It also wasn’t able to navigate steep climbs without the revs climbing before quickly dying off. When attempting either of those tasks, a message popped up on the digital gauge cluster reading “CLUTCH OVER TEMP.” Obviously, that’s no bueno.

I didn’t have that issue with the Can-Am, whose CVT does have a dedicated low-range. In turn, I drove the Defender places the Polaris simply wouldn’t go. It was also helped along by its locking front differential—another no-brainer piece of kit that the Ranger XD 1500 lacks.

Caleb Jacobs

As anyone who’s ever driven an older truck will tell you, engine power doesn’t matter nearly as much as proper gearing when you’re working. That’s why my 1966 Ford dump truck can haul more than 10,000 pounds in the bed despite making just 150 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque on a good day. It’s a very similar story with the Can-Am Defender.

The Polaris’ engine is surely impressive, and for what it’s worth, I do appreciate the built-in preservation tactics that cut the revs when it senses the clutch won’t be up to the task. (I accidentally smoked the Can-Am’s clutch while pinning the throttle and letting off after a few seconds without moving, but that’s 100% user error.) It’s just that the Defender has the dedicated low-range and front locker, which I consider to be essential, and the Ranger XD 1500 doesn’t. Because of that…

Winner: Can-Am Defender

Comfort

So, the Polaris isn’t off to a hot start here. Not only did it lose the powertrain portion of this comparo, but it also costs $18,500 more. Why? Well, sit in it and you’ll start to understand.

Caleb Jacobs

The Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar really is all of that and a bag of chips when it comes to amenities. It has power windows all around (only the Can-Am’s fronts are powered), and the HVAC is leagues ahead of the Defender’s. Seriously. Crank the air conditioning in this thing and it’ll freeze you out, even in the July sun.

I almost feel bad admitting this because this feature is ultimately unnecessary in an off-road utility rig, but the Polaris’ touchscreen Ride Command infotainment system is one of its biggest selling points over the Defender. Can-Am knows this, as it’s adding a similar system to the 2026 Defender. But being able to control everything on a screen that’s fairly responsive—which not only shows what radio station you’re listening to but also displays a detailed GPS view of your location and allows you to communicate with other riders in linked machines—is where it’s at. Sure, you might expect to see something like this in a pickup truck instead of a UTV, but when they cost about the same…

Caleb Jacobs

My kids rode in the backseat of the Polaris a lot and never griped about being too hot, or too crowded, or what have you. And because of the Bluetooth-enabled JBL sound system, I could play whatever music they wanted at full blast. When it was up to me, I spun some John Denver.

None of this is to say that the Defender is uncomfortable. The seats are cushy (even though they aren’t heated like they are in the Polaris), and ergonomically, everything is well-positioned. And the air conditioning is OK, so long as you’re good with yelling over the fans.

Caleb Jacobs

I never dreaded hopping in the Can-Am, to be clear. It’s still a good runaround rig. In comparison to the Polaris, though, it’s not as well-equipped, nor is the ride as compliant. If I had to pick one to spend a few hours in hauling wood, I’d choose the Ranger XD 1500 every time.

Winner: Polaris Ranger XD 1500

Usability

Alright. Now that the score is tied at 1-1, it’s time to judge these two rigs by what arguably matters most: How well do they work? Answering that question requires assessing several different traits, like how strong the engine pulls and how much those fancy doo-dads actually accomplish.

The Polaris wins the numbers game yet again with a max towing capacity of 3,500 pounds compared to the Can-Am’s listed rating of 2,500 pounds. Likewise, the Ranger XD 1500’s payload limit of 1,705 pounds is higher than the Defender’s 1,500-pound max. Keep in mind that Can-Am didn’t build this Defender to compete directly with the Ranger XD 1500, so I want to focus more on the features than the figures.

Caleb Jacobs

Caleb Jacobs

My Polaris tester had an electrically powered dump bed, capable of unloading an entire 15-foot oak tree cut up into chunks on its own. In contrast, my Can-Am Defender tester had a manual dump bed. The Ranger XD 1500 wears a winch with a synthetic cable, whereas the Defender utilizes braided steel. And finally, the big Polaris sported LED headlights and fog lights that could blind a squirrel, while its competitor made do with halogen bulbs that don’t provide nearly as much visibility.

You pay for these upgrades on the Polaris, without a doubt. An $18,500 price gap is seriously huge. But for folks who have the money and simply want the best, I feel like you almost have to get the most features. I’m not sure how else you could justify spending this much cash.

Winner: Polaris Ranger XD 1500

Overall Winner: The Polaris Ranger XD 1500

Both of these are fine machines, truly. I’d be happy if either one were dropped off in my driveway to keep for good. And the Can-Am comes much closer to the Ranger XD 1500 than you might expect, given the price difference. But if you’re going whole hog and looking to buy one, I believe the Polaris is the choice. Spend this much, and you want something that dumps your load for you while keeping your buns toasty warm.

Although I do lament the Ranger XD 1500’s lack of a dedicated low-range, that shortcoming is far outweighed by the rig’s comfort and usability. Not only does it limit user fatigue, but it actually reduces it by creating such a livable space inside. You get more than a respite from the heat with the AC, which the Can-Am also has—you get a whole environment that lends itself to more enjoyable work and play.

Anybody who doesn’t care about touchscreen infotainment and heated seats would be just fine with the Defender Max Limited. It’s genuinely good. However, they’d probably also be fine in a much cheaper model like the Defender Max Lone Star, which doesn’t have a full cab, HVAC, and whatnot, for $25,299.

What I’m getting at is, anybody willing to spend this much on a work-play-thing should just go all-in on the Polaris. It’s a lot closer than it should be, though.



2025 Polaris Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Specs Price $51,999 Powertrain 1,498cc DOHC three-cylinder | continuously variable automatic transmission | selectable four-wheel drive Horsepower 110 Ground Clearance 15 inches Cargo Box Capacity 1,500 pounds Weight 3,323 pounds Dimensions (LxWxH) 164 inches x 65 inches x 78 inches Wheelbase 127 inches Suspension Travel 12 inches (front and rear) Score 9/10



2025 Can-Am Defender Limited Max HD10 Specs Price $33,499 Powertrain 976cc DOHC two-cylinder | continuously variable automatic transmission | selectable four-wheel drive Horsepower 82 Ground Clearance 14 inches Cargo Box Capacity 1,000 pounds Weight 2,466 pounds Dimensions (LxWxH) 158.3 inches x 65 inches x 81 inches Wheelbase 115.5 inches Suspension Travel 12 inches (front and rear) Score 8.5/10

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com