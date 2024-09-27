The 2024 Can-Am Maverick R Makes You a Worse Neighbor

I live in such a small town that there isn’t even a population count. I’m pretty sure census workers skip us altogether. People rarely move here, and when they do, they come in hopes of escaping everybody else. It’s paradise for anyone who loves peace and quiet and would rather not be bothered by something as trivial as HOA rules. Still, I want to be a good neighbor to the few folks who are nearby. It’s just that the 2024 Can-Am Maverick R made that a whole lot harder.

I acknowledge that this is a me problem. This manic (and very turbocharged) performance machine forced me to realize I still have a ways to go in terms of self-discipline. I know the people within earshot of our place were hoping for different, but I guess I can’t be trusted to behave while holding the keys to a 240-horsepower gravel-slinger.

Caleb Jacobs

The Basics

Can-Am is and has long been a top dog in the performance side-by-side space. The Maverick line is what really put them in contention with the Polaris RZR. For years, the Maverick X3 was the manufacturer’s most capable option, but it rolled out the Maverick R in 2023 as the new flagship. It made a lot of noise, both literally and figuratively with stats that wowed everybody.

And understandably, so did the styling. It’s just about impossible not to look at the Maverick R as it drives around. There’s hardly any bodywork, and contrasting colors draw your eyes to the chassis and suspension components. The praying mantis-like upper and lower control arms on my tester wore a metal finish while the rear trailing arms on my tester were a vibrant yellow. It’s not an exocar, but these parts certainly make it look like one.

The interior matches the boy racer vibe with its fixed-back bucket seats and four-point harnesses. There’s a car-like infotainment screen measuring 10.25 inches that automatically catches your attention. Underneath it, you’ll find buttons and switches that toggle the engine, steering, and suspension settings as well as drive modes, 4×4, and differential lock. The steering wheel has its fair share of buttons, too, but what’s most interesting there are the clicky paddle shifters attached to the back of it. Nice.

Caleb Jacobs

Debatably, the Maverick R’s most radical feature is its turbocharged three-cylinder, 999cc Rotax engine—it’s a toss-up between that and the front suspension. The powerplant is half the size of what you’ll find in the Polaris RZR R but it makes 15 more hp for a total of 240. You can thank the 54-mm turbo for that as boost comes on hard around 5,000 rpm. All that output makes its way to the rear or all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that thunks and thuds with every shift, adding to the experience in a way that a lot of side-by-sides can’t match since most run CVTs.

Driving the Can-Am Maverick R

The fun starts before you climb into the Maverick R thanks to its reverse-hinged doors. Almost everyone I took for a ride was confused about how you even get into the thing. But once you’ve solved that puzzle and plop down into the seats, it’s time to get buckled in and start the engine. Push-button ignition makes it feel special and so does the shifter that you slap forward for reverse or pull back for drive.

The Maverick R is clunky at low revs like a race car, which is either annoying or cool depending on your outlook on life. That’s largely because of the aforementioned dual-clutch ‘box that wants to bang through the gears once the engine is in its powerband. Floor it from a crawl and it takes a second or two for the turbo to spool, but once it does, you’ll leave skid marks no matter what surface you’re on.

Pretty soon, you’re pulling the paddle shifter on the right and the number on the speedo is going up, up, up. Encounter a corner and you have to decide quickly if you want to powerslide through or back off, but the choice is always the former. Be careful how much throttle you give it, especially if you’re in RWD mode because it will wrap around—and quick. Nail it, though, and you’ll feel like a rally pro who was born to drive.

Caleb Jacobs

This thing conquers washouts like they’re afterthoughts, only cluing you in when those crazy upper control arms jut into your field of vision. Much like the RZR Pro R it competes with, the Can-Am’s Fox Live Valve suspension is its best trait. It soaks up whatever so the ride isn’t disrupted and it manages to make this hefty rig feel almost light. You might get used to the straight-line speed but you’ll never get tired of hitting chug holes that would total a Corolla at 10 mph while you’re doing 60.

As you’d imagine, the Maverick R is most fun when you have lots of space to keep the hammer down. The momentary lifts return tons of turbo flutter, which is unequivocally, indisputably awesome. It does require caution, though, not because the machine is incapable of handling it but there’s a fat chance you are. And unless you’re in the wide-open desert, it’s doubly limited by the size of the trail you’re running on.

Caleb Jacobs

The good news is it’ll also handle steep, rocky crawls with low range engaged. I finessed my way up a wall of riprap with help from a spotter (Thanks, James!) and only got scared once. If this is what you’re buying a side-by-side for, I think you’d be better suited with a naturally aspirated CVT option but hey, it’s your money.

No matter the terrain, the Maverick R delivers a driving experience that backs up its looks. It does that while providing a different feel from the RZR Pro R given its turbocharged characteristics, and I think that alone wins some people over. I mean, I’d be lying if I said the glowing orange exhaust pipe wasn’t cool to see at the end of a spirited night drive.

And while I left every trip smiling, I can’t imagine my peace-loving neighbors were too big of fans. Sliding around a corner on a dirt road is awesome… if you’re in the machine. It didn’t help that we were in a drought for most of the summer, meaning there was even more dust than usual. Combine that with the noisy exhaust and turbo flutter I mentioned and you can understand why this set me back at least a little with the folks who live nearby. I definitely owe them a quiche.

The Highs and Lows

Anytime you’re in motion in the Maverick R, it feels like what I can only imagine being high is like. (I’ve never experimented like that so I won’t make any other drug comparisons, but it’s rowdy.) If extreme is what you’re looking for, then that’s what you’ll get and no other stock side-by-side really comes close in terms of theater.

Caleb Jacobs

But I’ll tell you what’s not good: The infotainment. Most powersports companies are behind the automotive industry when it comes to touchscreens (ironic when you realize the screens in a lot of cars are already not great), but Polaris’ RideCommand proves it’s possible to recreate it in a usable way. The Can-Am system is bad and during my stint with the machine, the screen didn’t even turn on 30% of the time. And even when it works, the menus are convoluted and just not user-friendly. I’d rather they cut it entirely and save some cash.

Can-Am Maverick R Features, Options, and Competition

You can get into a 2025 Can-Am Maverick R for $35,499 on the low end, but that’s for the most basic model (at least you aren’t paying for the touchscreen). Stepping up to the Maverick R X gets you infotainment, a rear camera, and a telescoping steering wheel with the buttons for $38,399. The Maverick R X RS adds a front camera, 16-inch beadlock wheels, and a full hard roof for $42,599 while you’ll have to step up to the $44,299 Smart Shox model for the stellar third-gen Fox Live Valve tech with dual-valve compression and rebound control. I haven’t tested one without Live Valve but if you’re getting a Maverick R, do right by yourself and get the Smart Shox.

Can-Am sells so many accessories for this thing that there isn’t enough space to list them all here. Instead, it’s easiest to just tell you about the bundles they offer: Essential ($3,902.38), Smart ($7,512.33), Audio ($9,402.36), and Nothing But The Best ($17,052.22). The first bundle mentioned there gets you add-ons like a glass windshield ($1,259.99), side mirrors ($329.99), cargo boxes and bags, plus an iPad holder for the passenger-side dash; the most expensive gets you all that, a Level 5 JL audio system ($5,099.99), improved electrical equipment for auxiliary accessories, upgraded body armor, and tons more storage. Spec the top-flight Smart Shox model with the aptly named Nothing But The Best package and you have a toy that costs more than $61,000.

2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4. Caleb Jacobs

The Polaris RZR Pro R is the Maverick R’s main competitor. It’s similarly priced at $34,999 for the Sport model and $42,999 for the Ultimate, and you can spend however much more you want on accessories there too. While the RZR Pro R is slightly down on power with 225 hp from a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder, it bests the Can-Am slightly with an extra inch of suspension travel at 27 inches total. Both run Fox Podium shocks (the Polaris’ are slightly bigger at 3.0 inches compared to the Maverick R’s 2.5-inchers) and both utilize Fox’s Live Valve tech that reads the terrain faster than our brains process visual information. Having driven both, I’d say it’s sheerly a matter of preference, and turbo versus NA is a big part of that.

Value and Verdict

I’m convinced that most people who spend this much money on a side-by-side aren’t terribly worried about value; they just want the best, no matter the cost. You could argue that the Maverick R is the best out there in several ways, particularly in terms of speed—a sales driver if there ever was one. Still, for $45,000 and some change, I at least want a windshield. An infotainment system that works like it’s supposed to would be great, too.

But all in all, I don’t think anyone would be sad if they bought a Maverick R. I mean, how could you be? It’s all thrills, and the more people you can give a ride, the better you’ll feel about your financial decision. Again, your neighbors probably won’t be stoked, but if you can offset those feelings with some baked goods, it’s worth the awkward encounter when they answer the door. Just have your quiche in hand.

2024 Can-Am Maverick R X RS with Smart-Shox Specs Base Price $44,299 Powertrain 999cc turbo three-cylinder | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | four-wheel drive Horsepower 240 Torque n/a Seating Capacity 2 Weight 2,250 pounds (dry) Ground Clearance 17 inches

Caleb Jacobs

