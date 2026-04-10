2026 Infiniti QX80 Review: Not Quite an Armada or an Escalade

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When the redesigned Infiniti QX80 launched two years ago, our review called it a moon shot, and a successful one at that. But the Earth keeps spinning. Lincoln has a new Navigator, and both Cadillac and Jeep have updated their respective SUVs. With the 2026 model year now upon us, are we still buying Infiniti’s big-ticket pitch?

The Basics

Infiniti didn’t bring any significant updates to the QX80 in its second model year. Mechanically, it remains identical to the example we drove in 2024. This three-row family truckster can be equipped with dual benches if you’re inclined to haul eight people. With the second-row captain’s chairs, it can still hold seven—and in style.

Infiniti didn’t really go out of its way to disguise the QX80’s relationship to the less-ostentatious Nissan Armada (itself a derivative of the global Nissan Patrol). Infiniti used to push that distinction much more aggressively, but when your primary adversary is the Cadillac Escalade, being truck-like isn’t exactly a liability.

While the butch exterior might give you the impression that you’re in for something overwrought and in-your-face, the cabin is pleasantly reserved. In fact, those who were fans of the over-the-top interiors of Infiniti’s peak might find it a bit too conservative. No matter where you fall on the aesthetics scale, the QX80 gets decent marks for usability. The balance of digital and physical controls isn’t quite perfect, but it’s an acceptable compromise. I’d rather see a column-mounted gear selector rather than push-buttons on the console; the latter seem a bit silly.

Driving the 2026 Infiniti QX80

While the QX80 no longer boasts a V8, its 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 delivers 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That’s more than enough to move this behemoth around. And it’s quite big. The QX80 hovers around 6,000 pounds depending on how you equip it. That’s a chunky locomotive—the better to tow 8,500 pounds with.

But it’s got it where it counts. The engine’s punchy and makes the heft seem trivial; the brakes are likewise reliable. There’s no discounting the QX80’s sheer size, especially in a parking lot, but it never feels unwieldy. It’s simply a lot of car.

Does that substance translate outside the cabin? As a bit of an amateur architecture geek, one of my go-to options for testing out a new luxury car is what I like to call the “Nextdoor test.” It sounds fancy, but really it’s just an excuse to get out and take pictures of nice cars in nice places. All I have to do is pick a neighborhood full of attractive homes, drive there, and hop out to take occasional photos of the car in front of empty lots, pretty trees, etc. Don’t worry; I’m not out here sharing your address placard with the unwashed masses; at worst, they might get a glimpse of your Japanese Maple.

The test is named for its ultimate failure mode: Becoming the subject of a “suspicious person” thread on Nextdoor (or any similar neighborhood social media group). To my knowledge, no car I’ve “tested” in this manner has actually failed quite that spectacularly. At most, I’ll be approached by a curious local—more often than not to ask about the car itself, rather than what I’m doing with it. Not long ago, a resident photographer flagged me down and gave me directions to an even better spot in the neighborhood.

Infiniti

I must admit, I was a bit apprehensive about the QX80. It’s quite a big thing, and here in metro Detroit, where everything is an Escalade, you’re more apt to stand out in something that isn’t. On top of that, it was blue. Not a particularly eye-popping one, mind you. Infiniti calls it “Grand Blue.” It’s the sort of shade you’d see somewhere in a millennial’s kitchen. I’m a millennial, and in my defense, the previous owner was responsible for our slate-blue floor tile.

But not only is everything here an Escalade, but it’s also black. Even in the land of the champions, most of the blue cars have a big, red cherry on top—and not because it’s the state fruit. But my concerns quickly faded. The QX80 passed with flying colors… uh, so to speak. At best, I got waves; at worst, complete indifference. Nobody offered me a tour or a seat at afternoon tea, but as best I could tell, nobody sounded the alarm either.

The Highs and Lows

The QX80 is genuinely pleasant to drive. If I had it my way, I’d probably spec down to a 20- or 21-inch wheel (the Autograph rides on 22s) to further improve the ride quality. This thing’s no corner carver; it could stand to be a tad less sensitive to road imperfections. And by and large, the 2025 redesign is holding up. The interior isn’t a showstopper, but it’s tight, and the controls are intuitive.

The QX80’s biggest problem is the fact that the Nissan Armada exists. Granted, you have to spend quite a bit of scratch to equip the Nissan as comfortably as even a base QX80, but the fact that you can option it with an air suspension makes it worth climbing that trim ladder. There’s still a $10,000 divide between the range-topping Armada Platinum Reserve and the QX80 Luxe, which is the first tier with standard air suspension. You can actually spend even less on the Nissan if you only care about the chassis; the PRO-4X includes the air suspension for about $76,000. Having put several hundred highway miles on a PRO-4X myself, I can attest to its comfort, but the “Let’s Go Wheelin'” aesthetic may not be to everybody’s liking.

2026 Infiniti QX80 Features, Options, and Competition

The standard QX80 Pure undercuts the Escalade’s $94,000 price of entry by nearly ten grand, making it compelling on that basis alone. But really, the QX80 starts to get interesting with the Luxe model at $93,040. That gets you both the air suspension and climate-controlled leather seats up front. Hey, if you’re not going for comfort, what’s the point of shopping in this segment?

I mentioned the Escalade above, but the flagship SUV has taken on a life of its own, and as the segment leader, Cadillac is likely uninterested in competing on price. It also offers a V8 even in its most basic trim. That’s something you can’t get in an Infiniti anymore, at any price. The same can be said of Jeep, whose Grand Wagoneer is now powered by the Hurricane inline-six. Lincoln, meanwhile, has been content with its six-cylinder offering for quite a while now.

And while the Sport treatment makes the QX80 look more youthful, it doesn’t bring any additional performance to the table. Cadillac, on the other hand, offers the Escalade-V. And don’t think for a second that Infiniti isn’t taking notes.

Fuel Economy

The QX80 may not ship with a V8, but that doesn’t mean it’s a fuel miser. It’s rated at 16 mpg city and 19 mpg highway, and a whopping 17 mpg combined. In the crisp February weather, I struggled to consistently keep above 15 mpg in stop-and-go driving. Once warmed up, things improved, but not enough to drive the average up appreciably.

fueleconomy.gov

Simply put, though, you’re not buying something like the QX80 because it’s a fuel miser. SUVs in this segment are conspicuous on all fronts, including their own consumption.

Value and Verdict

Infiniti may not be pitching the QX80 as an affordable alternative to the Escalade, but its price point certainly speaks volumes. If you’re looking for a luxury SUV with truck-like road presence, you’re not exactly swimming in options. Infiniti wants market share, and would love to get it in this juicy, high-margin segment. Like Jeep, it’s willing to pull out more stops than Cadillac to make a sale. But once you step up to a QX80 with the right gear, you’re spending Escalade money. And let’s be honest: If value is really that important to you, Nissan is right down the street. Go snag an Armada.

Coming two years after it hit the market, it feels like Infiniti really nailed the QX80’s fundamentals, but it’s still missing some sizzle to really make it stand out from the crowd. Still, there’s something to be said for the fact that the Escalade is now the oldest model in this segment. Maybe good fundamentals are all the QX80 needs to gain ground?

Toyota provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Infiniti QX80 Autograph Specs

Base Price (Autograph as tested) $85,940 ($116,445) Powertrain 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 | 9-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive Horsepower 450 Torque 516 lb-ft Seating Capacity Up to 8 Cargo Volume 20.4 cubic feet behind 3rd row | 56.3 behind 2nd row | 97.1 behind 1st row Max Towing 8,500 pounds Ground Clearance 9.6 inches (standard suspension) | 10 inches (air suspension) Curb Weight 6,205 pounds EPA Fuel Economy 16 mpg city | 19 highway | 17 combined Score 7/10