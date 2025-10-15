Unfortunately, My Dog Did Not Love the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is one of the most impressive and enjoyable cars I’ve driven this year. As a prestigious, practical, performance car, it felt perfect to me. But sadly, as a dog hauler, it has a few significant drawbacks.

Bramble (my Australian shepherd /golden retriever mutt) and her larger brother Silas fit OK in the back seat. But critically, snout access to the rear window was severely limited, making it challenging to fit most kennels due to the vehicle’s low roof. You can carry a sub-70-pound dog in a Cross Turismo, but it’s not a particularly dog-friendly vehicle. Here’s a breakdown of how it performed in a few different dog-focused tests.

2025 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Bramble’s Sniff Test Hop-In Height 🐶🐶🐶⚪⚪ Window Sniffs 🐶⚪⚪⚪⚪ Room for Big Friends 🐶🐶⚪⚪⚪ En-route Comfort 🐶🐶🐶🐶⚪ Range of Accessories 🐶🐶🐶⚪⚪

Hopping Into the Back Seat

The Taycan benefits from a low passenger compartment, and our agility-trained animals had no trouble leaping onto the back seat from the ground. However, the car is quite wide, which means the door sill is thick and the seat bottom is recessed from the side of the vehicle. So creatures that might be a little clumsy or lack good jumping power may struggle to climb aboard without scratching the door jam.

Backseat Room for Big Dogs

Andrew P. Collins

The Taycan wagon’s back seat has a good amount of headroom, but since the rear seats have a lot of bolstering, larger dogs might have trouble getting comfortable sprawling across the rear bench.

Two medium-sized dogs were able to sit next to each other in the back, but even one dog in the 80-pound-plus size range would struggle with seating.

Window Sniffs

Denied! Andrew P. Collins

We only allow animals to stick their snoots out of car windows below 45 mph. But such speeds are common here in Ulster County, New York, and I could tell Bramble was frustrated that the Taycan’s rear windows don’t completely retract. She was able to get her nose into the wind with a little stretching, but it’s nowhere near optimal.

Cargo Hatch Space for Dogs

The Taycan Cross Turismo’s cargo area is generous, but it’s low and long. Some dog breeds would fit in the way-back, but Bramble wasn’t too enthusiastic about it. Very large breeds might be best accommodated by dropping the seat and letting them lie across the whole back area, though they might have trouble getting in and out.

Don’t close me in! Andrew P. Collins

Carrying Kennels

Due to the low roofline, once again, most common hard-sided kennels will be really tough to fit into this car. Small sizes will work for Pomeranian-sized pups, but even our standard medium-sized upright kennel for a sub-50-pound dog like Bramble would be too tall, which limits your dog containment options.

Canine Ride Comfort

The loosest nut in the Taycan’s comfort is the one behind the wheel, as in—whoever’s driving. The car can be driven with elite chauffeur smoothness, but its quick responsiveness and regenerative braking take some getting used to. Bramble struggled to get her footing a few times as I got the hang of the car’s inputs.

Finally, a moment of relaxation. Andrew P. Collins

Pet Accessories

Porsche does make some handsome dog accessories, like a really cool compact pooch-carrying crate, a branded towel, and even an impressive fitted rear cargo crate, though the latter looks like it’s meant to fit in a Macan or Cayenne rather than a Taycan. (Aftermarket Taycan Turismo kennels do exist, however.)

Porsche’s OEM dog accessories actually look pretty slick. But they’re either too big for the Taycan or too small for Bramble. Porsche

I’m sure you’d have no trouble finding dog-sized Porsche shirts, bowls, collars, and anything else—though I’m not sure if all of it would be licensed.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Dog Verdict

The Taycan Cross Turismo is a spectacular car, and driving one doesn’t preclude you from dog ownership. But as far as being animal-optimized, this wagon just ain’t it. It’s too low and squished, and the window thing is a dealbreaker for wind enthusiasts (which dogs always are).

If you do want to drive some dogs around in one of these, my main pieces of advice would be to get a rear seat cover that has wide flaps to cover the door sills, and put your dog in a harness connected to the seatbelt so they stay put during any Porsche-pace maneuvers or sudden regenerative brake interventions.

Got a dog/car recommendation? Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com. Find more stories about Bramble and her friends in our dog review section.