2025 Lincoln Navigator First Drive Review: A $100K Mobile Spa Day

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator costs $101,990—and that’s before you add any additional bells, whistles, or glitter. I suppose this was inevitable. These days, even the Lexus LX commands 100 G’s, and you’ve also got Infiniti topping out in six figures with its redesigned QX80.

More tech and luxury and safety and inflation will do that. It’s not so much a matter of upcharging as it is automakers simply moving upmarket. However, “luxury” and “mass market” aren’t mutually exclusive. These $100K vehicles are not low-volume supercars but instead SUVs designed for families and chauffeur duties, which are essentially the same thing, really. Even on the way to soccer or lacrosse practice, the need to keep up with the Joneses doesn’t stop.

Beverly Braga

The all-new Navigator, however, wants to march to its own drum. The Joneses are welcome to dance along, but not in front. Positioned as a sensory spa on wheels (more on that later), the redesigned Lincoln full-size SUV is also about capability and performance. Though not necessarily brutish, the new Lincoln Navigator isn’t exactly humble, either.

The Basics

On sale now, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is all-new. OK, mostly new. Like 88% new. The powertrain is a carryover, and so is the chassis, but the rest of Lincoln’s flagship pretty much comes with new tags. Big tags. The new grille is much taller and wider, making the old one look like a slim-fit shirt. Further highlighting the grille’s girth is full-width signature lighting; a similar integrated light bar illuminates the rear for design symmetry.

Beverly Braga

A neat detail mimicked from the mid-size Nautilus is a set of horizontal lines etched into the third-row window pane. Not only does the design element break up visual real estate on the otherwise massive piece of glass, but it also ties in with the pattern within the lights. Because again, symmetry.

The new Navigator interior evokes salon-cushy seats for personal pampering, complete with full-body massaging, even for second-row passengers. This segment’s only 40/20/40-split third row is standard and can be optioned for the second row. Note that massage and ventilation are a no-go in the last row, but at least you can get them heated.

Beverly Braga

If you like screens, the Navigator now features a 48-inch panoramic display positioned atop the dash, and its data nodes can be customized via the 11.1-inch touchscreen below. There’s also a 5.8-inch digital control panel for the second row. The Google-based infotainment syncs up with Google accounts or mirrors Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Up to you. Either way, the processing speeds are quick, and the graphics are crisp. However, like any advanced connectivity system, the number of menus and submenus can be tiresome.

Driving Experience

The new Navigator is powered by a familiar 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. That old engine works just fine. Its 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque are more than enough to steer this ship. It feels more seaworthy than the Nautilus, but no one is going to buy a Navigator for its driving dynamics.

Beverly Braga

That being said, I found the steering surprisingly precise during this test. There were plenty of elevation changes and sweeping curves, plus the occasional blind ones, around the Cuyamaca Mountains, but the luxury barge managed wine and pie country as it would a suburban expedition: with composed refinement. Drive modes, with names like Conserve, Deep Conditions, Excite, Normal, Slippery, and Slow Climb, are kinda silly.

But this wasn’t a day drive about expedience or even fuel economy. Except on the highways, where I would let the latest and greatest BlueCruise 1.4 take the helm and stick to the speed limit. Poised and powerful as the Navigator may be, its base curb weight is also 5,929 pounds. The EPA has rated it for 15 mpg city, 22 highway, and 17 combined. On a mostly downhill 86-mile stint, I eked out a respectable 21 mpg. Heading uphill, however, and I recall the combined numbers being in the teens.

Beverly Braga

Updated BlueCruise was phenomenal in action. Just a single button will activate the hands-down, eyes-up system. New features include Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning, and auto lane changes were as easy as tapping the turn signal. The repositioning feature, which I like to call “semi-truck avoider,” does just that. When traveling next to larger vehicles, the Navigator will shift to the opposite side of the lane. The movement is slight and sometimes barely detectable, partly because the Navigator is so huge it takes up most of the lane anyway.

The system maintained speed and distance, as well as adjusted to road conditions, with confidence. Other ADAS programming can be skittish, either braking too early or deactivating unexpectedly. The only time I had to take over from BlueCruise was when, for reasons unknown, a driver ahead decided to slow down to 50 mph in a 70-mph zone, and stayed at that speed. Considering the mph disparity with other traffic, a human mashing the throttle was quicker at avoiding disaster than waiting for cameras and radars to respond.

Lincoln says as many as a third of Navigator owners tow. As such, the Navigator has a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds. Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Hitch Assist are new and standard features, the latter of which operates like self-parking for hitches. In a simple process that takes less than 30 seconds, the Navigator will help you align and position the hitch with your trailer. All you really have to do is connect the two afterwards. Lincoln also integrated Google Maps with its Trailer app to provide optimal and safe driving routes based on your trailer’s dimensions.

Lincoln Navigator Features, Options, and Competition

Reserve: No, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is not a cheap date. The $101,990 Reserve may be the base now, but in no way is it bare bones. BlueCruise and Co-Pilot360 are standard, plus all of those screens, premium leather seats with a 24-position driver’s seat, 14 (!) USB ports, a 28-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a split tailgate, and the list goes on. Of great importance, though, is the power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals. Because not only could I see over the dash of this heavyweight, but I could reach the pedals too!

No, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is not a cheap date. The Reserve may be the base now, but in no way is it bare bones. BlueCruise and Co-Pilot360 are standard, plus all of those screens, premium leather seats with a 24-position driver’s seat, 14 (!) USB ports, a 28-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a split tailgate, and the list goes on. Of great importance, though, is the power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals. Because not only could I see over the dash of this heavyweight, but I could reach the pedals too! Black Label: The Black Label adds $16,500 to start at $118,490, and comes with darker trim, 24-inch wheels, heating for the third row, some extra functions for the driver’s seat, and new interior “themes” named Enlighten and Atmospheric that combine with the standard Rejuvenate relaxation mode and in-car fragrance to turn the Navigator into an opulent, makeshift spa.

Beverly Braga

I was able to experience the Reserve ($105,360 as tested) and a Special Edition Black Label ($128,340) back to back. Other than design bits and color schemes, the two trims performed the same. Would I personally pay the extra cash for the Black Label? No, but for those who literally care about labels, it’s another statement to make. A long-wheelbase variant is available for all trims but merely expands the cargo space by 14.5 cubic feet—passenger room is the same.

Competition-wise, if we’re looking at substantially-sized squares, then the Cadillac Escalade, BMW X7, Mercedes GLS, Lexus LX, Infiniti QX80, and Range Rover fit the bill. But I’m not sure any of them make a compelling argument to stay in your vehicle once you’ve parked. I mean, getting a massage while listening to soothing earth sounds as I’m surrounded by the aroma of Violet Cashmere? Maybe I should cancel my salon appointment now.

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Early Verdict

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator may come with an upcharge, but it’s worth the markup. It’s extravagant with three rows of comfort, luxurious appointments, high-quality finishes, usefully modern technology, and advanced safety features, most of which are standard. To me, the exterior styling is the only real miss, lacking the same shock, awe, ooh, and aah that characterizes the rest of the vehicle—although that’s subjective.

If you are a fan of its looks, though, the new Navigator is an indulgent way to get around, worthy of its flagship job title.

Beverly Braga

2025 Lincoln Navigator Specs Base Price (Reserve/Black Label as tested) $101,990 ($105,360/$128,340) Powertrain 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 | 10-speed automatic | four-wheel drive Horsepower 440 @ 5,850 rpm Torque 510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm Seating Capacity 8 Cargo Volume 21.6 cubic feet behind third row | 60.8 cubic feet behind second row | 107 cubic feet behind first row

L: 36.1 cubic feet behind third row | 75.4 cubic feet behind second row | 121.6 cubic feet behind first row Curb Weight 5,929 pounds

L: 6,044 pounds Max Towing 8,700 pounds Ground Clearance 8.9 inches Off-Road Angles 19.3° approach | 19.4° breakover | 23.1° departure

L: 19.5° approach | 17.5° breakover | 22.2° departure EPA Fuel Economy 15 mpg city | 22 highway | 17 combined Score 8.5/10

Quick Take The seats are soft, the BlueCruise is capable, and the scent diffuser diffuses. Lincoln’s redesigned flagship is a three-row SUV that wants you to stay awhile.

Got tips? Send ’em in to: tips@thedrive.com