2025 Nissan Kicks First Drive Review: So Many Toys, So Little Money

The all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks arrives during a time when the Japanese automaker could use a much-needed sales boost—a boost preferably not earned on the back of incentives or deep discounts. The redesigned Kicks is part of a new product infusion that includes a revamped Armada, Murano, and, on the luxury side of the family, the moonshot Infiniti QX80. All have been positioned to elevate the brand, to resuscitate not just profits but also consumer confidence.

As for this new, second-gen Kicks, although it’s one of the smallest players in the crossover game, the subcompact carries a big attitude and offers more up-features than you’d expect from this segment because it seems the only thing Nissan didn’t add was a third row.

Beverly Braga

For the first in a Kicks, you can get all-wheel drive, ProPilot Assist safety, and Zero Gravity seats. Nissan also threw in a more powerful engine, more interior space, a larger infotainment screen, wireless device charging and connectivity, a pano sunroof, and higher ground clearance, and… somehow kept the starting price just $490 more than the outgoing model. In an era where milk and eggs seem to routinely jump up in price for no good reason, this level of restraint on Nissan’s part feels almost philanthropic.

The Basics

There’s no getting around it: the Nissan Kicks experienced a glow-up. It’s not only bigger but more stylish than before. The vehicle went from cute-ute to, “Oh, when did your little brother turn into a stud?” OK, so he’s still on the JV team but, still, gone are the chipmunk cheeks and baby fat.

Beverly Braga

Although the Kicks will be sold globally, it’s based on a U.S. design concept. With an inspiration board filled with football helmets and, of course, shoes, the 2025 Kicks features a slightly rounded, helmet-esque topside and side skirts that sort of bring to mind the soles on your sneakers. Aesthetically at least, the Kicks is geared up to hustle through the playing field—even if that really means running errands around town.

For 2025, Kicks is 2.3 inches longer (171.9), 0.9 inches taller (64.2), and 1.6 inches wider (70.9). This translates into not only a more confident and muscular demeanor but also adds 3 cubic feet of passenger volume and 4.7 cubic feet of cargo space. Thanks to the growth spurt, front-wheel-drive models now offer up to 30 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, or up to 60 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The Kicks’ rugged stance can also be attributed to its best-in-class ground clearance of 8.4 inches, up from the previous gen’s 7.0 inches. The added height should help make loading and unloading easier, too, and Nissan says the Kicks’ rear opening is the largest and widest of its classmates. So, there’s plenty of room for a 65-inch TV or any other unintended Costco purchase.

Beverly Braga

The Kicks’ interior is decked out in high-quality materials and eye-catching patterns. My test car was a fully loaded SR model, which comes with upholstery and trim pieces double-stitched in dark orange and gray threads. The faux carbon fiber dash trim is actually a soft and spongy material that is a pleasant surprise. Who needs real carbon fiber that’s hard and fragile when a nice, comfy pad works perfectly as a palm rest for touchscreen tapping? Not as comfy is the non-padded center console cover, but at least it’s leatherette-wrapped versus being bare, unforgiving plastic.

The cabin definitely looks and feels premium for the segment. However, although it is bigger inside than before, it’s not so big to make you forget you’re in a small crossover.

Driving Experience

An upgraded Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission is paired with a new-for-Kicks 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque. That’s 22 hp and 25 lb-ft more than the outgoing 1.6-liter. Don’t think it’s immediately speedier, though, because while the new Kicks may be more powerful than the old one, it’s also heavier. The previous SR FWD had a curb weight of 2,724 pounds. The amenities-laden 2025 equivalent weighs 3,065, a 341-pound gain. Throw in the newly available AWD system, and the Kicks tips the scales at 3,252 pounds. I’m not saying the Kicks is overweight. I am saying that even with the new engine, the Kicks doesn’t provide enough power to thrill or even instill that much confidence behind the wheel.

Beverly Braga

According to Nissan, nearly all of the Kicks’ updates and improvements are based on consumer feedback. No hybrid? Well, that would add complexity and cost, and no one was really asking for it. No Nismo or Rock Creek variant? Again, if it’s something buyers want, then the idea isn’t off the table.

What customers did say was the Kicks was great on value, fuel, and safety—all of which Nissan bolstered in the new car. The pockmarks, however, were power, acceleration, and seat comfort. There is more power for 2025, and the standard Zero Gravity seats are comfortable, but acceleration still leaves a lot be desired.

Beverly Braga

Passing should be done with great care and sufficient planning. Or maybe just wait a while instead of attempting any overtaking maneuvers. Case in point: merging. During one acceleration test, I proceeded onto a two-lane on-ramp that merged into one before connecting with highway traffic. Even with a downhill slope and my foot mashed on the gas pedal, the Kicks barely edged out a slow-moving CUV in the right lane. Thankfully, we did reach highway speeds before joining Highway 101. Gravity and momentum will be your friends but not your besties. Sigh.

Also, Nissan says the suspension was stiffened, and thicker carpeting and increased insulation were added to improve noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). Puttering around in the city, the cabin was indeed pretty quiet. Once you hit higher speeds, however, the Kicks reminds you that, again, this ain’t a premium car.

Beverly Braga

Wind noise and road noise permeated the cabin. Was it annoying? To be fair, no. My personal car is louder than the Kicks, even after switching from summer sports to all-season tires. Loud cars happen, especially at this price point. Also, this thing’s target buyers will likely be too busy streaming music or podcasts to notice. Besides, ride comfort is excellent, and I would happily take the Kicks along as a road-trip companion (as long as I’m not in a hurry).

Nissan Kicks Features, Options, and Competition

Those shopping for a subcompact car or crossover are looking at affordability first and foremost. With that, the Nissan Kicks delivers, with the base S trim starting at $23,220 including destination, an increase of just $490 compared to last year’s model. Considering automakers nowadays generally charge way more for brand-new, redesigned vehicles, this is commendable. But Nissan was adamant about staying the course on price and ahead of or, rather below, direct competitors like the Kia Soul and Chevy Trax. The Toyota Corolla Cross, Hyundai Kona, and Kia Seltos are considered class adjacent.

Beverly Braga

The base car will get you LED auto headlights with high beam assist, LED turn signals, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, a 7-inch infotainment screen, and adaptive cruise control. Also standard is Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic braking. These advanced safety systems aren’t all available on Soul or Trax but are on Kona, Corolla Cross, and Seltos at a higher price point.

The only factory add-ons for the base Kicks are AWD ($1,500) and a spare tire ($180). Note that all Kicks come standard with a tire inflation/repair kit but can be optioned with a spare.

Beverly Braga

Go for the SV and the price increases by $480 to $23,680. This trim adds 17-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free connectivity, wireless charging, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Options include AWD ($1,650) and an SV Premium package ($1,500) that adds heated front seats, heated mirrors, and a segment-exclusive panoramic sunroof.

For $26,180 (a $1,735 increase), the Kicks SR loads up with features that include a 12.3-inch digital IP, Nissan ProPilot Assist safety tech, a class-exclusive 360-degree camera view, LED signature lighting, a six-speaker sound system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. AWD adds $1,500, and the SR Premium package ($1,950) adds heated front seats, the pano roof, and a 10-speaker Bose sound system with headrest speakers. Don’t expect a surround sound experience, though. Depending on what you’re listening to, the headrest speakers can be more bug-buzzing annoying than aural euphoria.

Beverly Braga

The Early Verdict

Nissan’s subcompact crossover was the right size for 66,823 new-car buyers last year, which was a 22% year-over-year jump. And sales are up 11% through Q2 of 2024, proving you don’t need size to be slam dunk. (Just ask Spud Webb.) With a dwindling selection of small, affordable cars, the redesigned Kicks could be just what Nissan needs to get it back on track.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks offers so much more than its price point suggests, packed with tech and amenities worthy of larger and higher-priced vehicles. Its engine and straight-line performance will drop you back to reality with a thud, but otherwise, the Nissan Kicks over-delivers and oversteps its competition.

2025 Nissan Kicks Specs Base Price (SR AWD as tested) $23,220 ($31,710) Powertrain 2.0-liter four-cylinder | continuously variable automatic transmission | front- or all-wheel drive Horsepower 141 @ 6,000 rpm Torque 140 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 29.2 cubic feet behind second row | 58.5 cubic feet behind first row (FWD)

23.9 cubic feet behind second row | 50.1 cubic feet behind first row (AWD) Curb Weight 2,987-3,065 pounds (FWD)

3,174-3,252 pounds (AWD) Ground Clearance 8.4 inches EPA Fuel Economy 28 mpg city | 35 highway | 31 combined (FWD)

27 mpg city | 34 highway | 30 combined (AWD) Quick Take It may be slow and kinda loud, but value for money is the Kicks’ knock-out punch. Score 8/10