2024 Chevy Silverado HD Review: Dang, This Is Nice

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD is a glow-up. It’s technically part of the same generation that launched in 2020, a truck that was received so harshly that GM’s designers must have gone back to the drawing board immediately. Its performance specs have always been solid, even if it isn’t a frontrunner in the diesel torque war, but the pre-facelift design was the butt of every joke amongst truck owners for a solid six months. Post-facelift, though, it’s a head-turner—and a capable one to boot.

In my week with the revised Silverado HD, it got more compliments than any other rig I’ve tested. And that’s before anyone saw the drastically improved interior that mirrors the half-ton to arguably become best-in-class. Flipping the narrative like that is an impressive feat for a mid-cycle refresh, and with Ford rolling out the new Super Duty right alongside it, the timing is crucial.

This Silverado HD does everything so well you (probably) won’t be worried about the power deficit to your neighbor’s Power Stroke or Cummins. The ride is genuinely good because of Chevy’s unwavering allegiance to independent front suspension, and so long as you buy an LT trim or above, the cab finally feels modern. It ultimately boils down to personal taste—Detroit’s Big Three cranks out fantastic trucks—but the Bowtie brand’s entry is more compelling than it has been in years.

2024 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LTZ Specs Base Price (as tested) $64,195 ($83,545) Powertrain 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 | 10-speed automatic | four-wheel drive Horsepower 470 @ 2,800 rpm Torque 975 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Max Payload 3,387 pounds Max Towing 21,600 pounds Quick Take Thanks to styling and interior upgrades, the Silverado HD is a legit competitor in the HD pickup segment. Score 8.5/10

The Basics

You don’t need me to tell you how important the heavy-duty pickup segment is for General Motors. The manufacturing giant persistently battles Ford to sell the most full-size trucks across its Chevy and GMC brands. The Silverado HD is refreshed for 2024 to capitalize on America’s seemingly insatiable demand for hard-working machinery. Nowadays, it caters to the crowd that cares just as much about comfort as anything else.

It’s clear that the new Silverado HD is related to the one it replaces; the execution is just a lot better. Whereas the old truck’s headlights were bisected by the grille, the 2024’s are continuous and form a shape that seems to be inspired by a C-clamp. The Chevy emblem up front is also standard, whereas “CHEVROLET” used to be spelled out across the fascia.

My tester was a Silverado 2500 LTZ with the Duramax, so a pretty desirable spec. The red paint glimmered in the sun, much like the chrome accents that are borderline blinding depending on the light. It’s far from subtle, but it doesn’t scream “American Fighter T-shirts and empty cans of Monster” like some other pickups.

The biggest upgrade is the interior, without a doubt. Rather than the small, OK-quality screen that used to occupy the center stack, there’s a crispy 13.4-inch display that’s easy to see. It serves as the truck’s command center, showing vitals like trailer information and 360-degree camera angles when equipped. Most trims also get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s equally sharp.

A 6.6-liter gas V8 making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque is standard on Silverado 2500 and 3500 models. That said, Chevy builds most of them with the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel, a real brute that makes 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque—up from 910 lb-ft before. Both engine options are now paired to a 10-speed Allison automatic.

Driving the Chevy Silverado HD

The truck actually spent the majority of its time working around our family’s campground, carrying picnic tables, firewood, and yeah, a bunch of nasty trash. I didn’t tow any monster loads with it—nowhere near the ¾-ton’s 21,600-pound max—but I used it in much the same way a regular person would. When you have a big truck like this at your disposal, you find reasons to work it.

I probably climbed in and out of the Silverado HD more than 100 times, causing those power running boards to deploy and retract just as often. They make the 4x4 a lot easier to live with, and while I’m tall enough to step right into the cab, my knees and hips were thankful for ‘em. What I wasn’t so stoked about is that when you turn the truck off and back on, you have to buckle your seatbelt to shift out of park. The half-ton Silverado does the same, and if you’re hitting the road, it’s obviously a smart feature. But when you’re working in a field or, in my case, by the creek, it can be a pain.

Once you’ve jumped through that hoop, though, the column shifter is super satisfying to use. It clunks into gear like a truck shifter should, and when you press the accelerator, the power comes on smoothly. Indeed, all that torque builds gradually, making the Silverado HD feel almost deceivingly swift. It doesn’t pin you to your seat like that new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke might, but speed isn’t the sole motivator here.

Whether on creek gravel or bumpy pavement, the Silverado HD’s suspension is composed. You may be used to ¾-ton trucks shaking as they hit anything that’s less than smooth—especially unloaded—but that thankfully isn’t the case here. It’s not quite a Cadillac, but given the upscale interior, it might be as close as a cowboy can get.

While the Silverado HD’s size is more easily disguised on the open road, it’s impossible to hide in a parking lot or amongst a bunch of trees. Steering is easy and those cameras solve the issue of visibility at low speeds, but at 249.9 inches front to back, this is a big rig. There’s no getting around it.

We could argue about new truck bloat all day long, but if you’re in the market for one of these, you already know they aren’t small. That’s actually part of the point for some people. Just don’t expect sports car handling from your HD pickup because if you come cookin’ into a corner, you’ll certainly meet its limits.

All in all, the Silverado HD may be as pleasant as it gets in this segment. While some knock the Chevy for its independent front suspension instead of a solid axle, there’s no denying that ride is sweet. And even though the Duramax is down on power compared to its rivals, it’s got plenty of pep for anyone who’s not kidding themselves.

The Highs and Lows

Livability is where the Silverado HD shines most. It’s just a super complete package. It enables you to do pretty much anything and enjoy it, whether that’s cruising on backroads or pulling a fifth-wheel camper 2,000 miles. You won’t get beat up by the suspension and you’ll get so used to having all the power you need that you don’t have to stress about a thing. I wouldn’t go so far as saying it’s a blast to drive, but it’s satisfying for the simple fact that it does nearly everything without complaint.

My gripes about the truck are limited. I already mentioned the “buckle to shift” feature, and those power running boards are a little slow to deploy. And while I do like the new infotainment overall, the digital real estate could be used a lot more effectively. It’s always in split-screen mode, even when you’re using Apple CarPlay, and the info on the right-hand side is often redundant. You can scroll between an analog clock, media that’s currently playing, or nav, but the CarPlay home screen already shows all of that. Again, it’s minor, but I’d like to be able to make it full-screen.

Oh, and the fancy tailgate won’t drop all the way if you have a ball hitch. That really shouldn’t happen, if you ask me.

Chevy Silverado HD Features, Options, and Competition

Every truck on sale today has a ton of options and the Silverado HD is no exception. Even my LTZ trim tester—which came standard with leather, dual-zone climate control, remote start, and plenty more–had $20,450 in extras tacked on. That’s a lot.

The Duramax diesel engine was the most expensive add-on at $9,490 right off the bat. Then there were the power steps ($2,295); LTZ Convenience Package which added ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a Bose premium sound system ($1,595); 20-inch chrome wheels ($1,400); a safety package with park assist, trailer blind zone alert, rear cross-traffic alert, and surround-view cameras ($1,395); gooseneck and fifth-wheel prep package ($1,090); the cleverly named LTZ Convenience Package II with rear-sliding window, heated second-row seats, and adaptive cruise control ($1,050); power sunroof ($995); Radiant Red paint ($435); Multiflex tailgate ($445); and finally, all-terrain tires ($200).

The 2023 Ford F-250 Lariat is a direct competitor to the Silverado 2500 LTZ, and it starts at nearly the same price—$63,305 after destination. Ram’s competitor, the HD 2500 Laramie, is $63,730. There’s no doubt that each manufacturer has one another squarely in their sights with pricing and capabilities so close.

Value and Verdict

It’s always a little awkward discussing value on $80,000-plus trucks, but it’s a must. People buy these not only for themselves but also for their businesses, and they have to make sense from a money perspective. I’d argue the case that Chevy has packed a lot more impressive standard equipment into the Silverado HD this time around—especially inside the cab—and although the Duramax is pricey, it’s worth it if you plan to regularly tow more than 12,000 pounds.

All in all, I’m a believer in the new Chevy. I liked it, my wife liked it, and my four-year-old son loved it—mostly because it was red, but still. It does nearly everything well and it looks good while doing it, which is something you couldn’t really say of the old model. It’s far outside my price range but if I were shopping in this segment, I wouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a Silverado HD.