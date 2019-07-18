How to Wax Your Car Windows

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Virtually all car owners agree that having clean, clear car windows is important. There is less agreement, however, over how to properly clean your car windows to get that see-through look for the best results and safety. Some people stick with a simple homebrew cleaning solution or the good old hose and water. Others spend a lot of money on dedicated window cleaning products that promise a great look, magical water-repelling capabilities, and more.

But what about just waxing your car’s windows? You may think car wax is just for the body panels to get that deep, wet shine all true automotive enthusiasts pine for, but most waxes are more versatile than that. In fact, it's fairly easy (and recommended by us) to add a durable, long-lasting layer of wax to all of your car windows.

Here's how to do just that.

To Wax or Not to Wax (Your Windows)

Waxing a vehicle is often the last step in properly detailing the exterior. In combination with a good car wash and polish, a wax layer enhances the look of the surface and protects the paint from dirt, debris, UV damage, water, and more. While it doesn't have quite the same effect on glass, waxing your windows is still a good step to take if you want to increase the longevity of the part you see out of while driving.

Waxing glass does offer a little bit of shine and visual enhancement to the exterior of the windows but not as much as on body panels. Instead, the true benefit of waxing your windows is all about the protection. Waxing car windows offer some basic water-repellent capabilities and good UV protection that can benefit the interior of the car. As a result, it can help keep the surface of the glass clear and free of blemishes and water spots much longer than just a simple wash alone.

How to Wax Your Car With Windows

If the idea of applying your favorite wax to delicate automotive glass is somewhat frightening to you at first, don't worry, the process is actually quite simple and safe. In fact, applying the wax to a glass surface is virtually the same as putting it on the body of your car.

If you grew up learning to wax through Mr. Miyagi's "wax-on, wax-off" karate tutorial, you're already on the right track.

Step One: Preparation

Just like waxing the body of your car, getting the best results for your car windows is all about proper preparation. In particular, it’s best to wax the car in the right environment. This will be out of direct sunlight, away from a lot of dirt, debris, plant matter, or anything else that could get onto the vehicle and ruin your work.

Covered places like garages and carports tend to be the best locations to wax any part of your car. If you don't have the luxury of putting a roof over your car, however, you can also wait for a cloudy day or find a shaded tree (just watch out for falling leaves, sap, and other tree droppings).

Step Two: Wash the Windows

Waxing your vehicle should never be your first step in the automotive detailing process; the same is true for your windows. If you simply apply the wax without properly treating the windows, you will only be sealing in whatever smudges and debris are already clinging to the glass, making matters worse and visibility even poorer. So, it's time to bust out the good old garden hose.

Actually, it doesn't really matter where you get the water. Hose or bucket, the first step is to give the windows a quick wash to remove large debris that just needs a little liquid persuasion to vacate the premises. Make sure you start from the top and work your way down so the water doesn't carry dirt down to previously clean areas. After this, it's a good idea to let the window dry or give it a little help with a towel. Don't worry too much about streaks and blemishes at this point. Lift the windshield wiper blades, however, to get to any hard-to-reach spots.

After this, a more thorough washing is required to get anything the water has missed. You can use car soap or glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth to work your way down, scrubbing the surface in small, circular motions as you work.

When everything is said and done, the glass should be free of any dirt, debris, or other blemishes that obstruct your view. This way, you won't be sealing in anything with the wax in the next step.