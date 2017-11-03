This Jeep Wrangler Has Six Wheels and a Steam Engine

It’s called the Loco Hauk built by Hauk Designs in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The “loco” part serves two meanings as it both has a steam engine like a locomotive and it is absolutely crazy. According to Four Wheeler Network, the engine is a 100ci V-4 single-acting, trunk-piston, poppet-valve uniflow steam engine and the transmission is a NSG370 6-speed manual. Three water pumps feed water to the boiler in the steam engine from a 55-gallon water tank at a pressure of up to 1,000 pounds per square inch. This is achieved thanks to six batteries and six constant duty solenoids keeping everything running. A full 55-gallon tank of water can move the Loco Hauk 1 to 1.5 miles at 30 to 35 mph.