This Jeep Wrangler Has Six Wheels and a Steam Engine

This Jeep also has two fully-functional train whistles.

We’ve seen some crazy things in terms of engine swaps. We’ve seen a turbocharged Nissan Silvia engine in a Mustang II, a Viper V-10 in a BMW M3, a blasphemous Mustang with a Corvette powertrain, and even a Hellcat-powered Prius. Just when we thought we’ve seen it all, somebody went and put a steam engine in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Oh, and also added two more wheels.

It’s called the Loco Hauk built by Hauk Designs in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The “loco” part serves two meanings as it both has a steam engine like a locomotive and it is absolutely crazy. According to Four Wheeler Network, the engine is a 100ci V-4 single-acting, trunk-piston, poppet-valve uniflow steam engine and the transmission is a NSG370 6-speed manual. Three water pumps feed water to the boiler in the steam engine from a 55-gallon water tank at a pressure of up to 1,000 pounds per square inch. This is achieved thanks to six batteries and six constant duty solenoids keeping everything running. A full 55-gallon tank of water can move the Loco Hauk 1 to 1.5 miles at 30 to 35 mph.

Loco Hauk has BDS four-link suspension with four-inch BDS coil springs and Fox shocks. This beast sits on six Grid Off-Road GD1 wheels with 41.5x13.50R17 Pit Bull Rocker tires. Being a 6x6 vehicle to make it more like a locomotive, this Jeep has three differentials. The front and rear diffs are TeraFlex D60 units and the middle axle is a Ford nine-inch.

This Jeep has a wild west vibe inside and out. Old school gold accents on the black paint hit home the train aesthetic and that continues in the interior. It has a 19th-century locomotive steam gauge with vintage water well pumps for the steam control and shifters. Some nice modern conveniences include diamond stitch leather seats from Star Fabrication and a Kicker stereo.

A steam engine in a JK Wrangler isn’t most practical or most powerful engine swap we’ve ever seen, but it’s certainly one of the most interesting.

