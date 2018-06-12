It's Michelin Vs. the AAA In the Battle Over How Safe Worn Tires Are

"We also agree that tire degradation varies significantly among brands and even within brands," the statement went on. "In fact, some worn tires perform better than some new tires. Wear bars are legally required for all passenger tires sold in the United States. Michelin strongly believes that all tires should be designed to perform to current wear bars, thus resolving safety, financial and environmental concerns.”

When approached about the AAA study last week, Michelin argued that the study matched—in broad strokes, at least—its own argument. “Michelin has begun a conversation about worn tire performance because we believe that consumers should have information about what they can expect from their tires throughout their legal life,” the company said in a statement provided to The Drive. “AAA, like Michelin, is committed to safety, and we are pleased that AAA has added its voice to this topic. AAA’s data supports Michelin’s position that not all tires are created equal. The AAA research also supports our position that as tires wear, their wet stopping ability decreases."

So where does that leave consumers? Given that we don’t know the economy brand Michelin tested, or the details of its testing procedure—which AAA lays out in great detail, in contrast—we can’t definitively state what might account for the discrepancies in results, though it’s a good bet that the variance in speeds has something to do with it. Throw in the fact that Michelin is framing this argument as merely “starting a conversation” about how long consumers should use worn tires—a somewhat strange conversation at that, given both the safety issues at stake and that the company's business is selling tires—and the tire maker's position becomes quite a bit shakier.

Michelin’s own tread-depth testing at the facility wasn’t quite as thorough. Those were conducted using only a Camry, and with just four sets of tires—premium and economy, new and worn—at speeds of 45 mph. It found that that “some worn tires deliver wet-braking distances that are about the same or better than other new tires.” In fact, its report stated there was a 78-foot difference in stopping distance—more than five car lengths—between the best and worst worn tire in the test.

We pitched the same query to AAA, which stood its ground. “AAA supports advancement in tire technology that improves safety, but AAA’s independent testing showed that all tested tires exhibited significantly diminished performance at 4/32-inch tread depth. AAA’s comprehensive wet braking testing was performed at 60 mph since this is more typical of the highway speeds motorists may encounter on their daily commute. At these higher speeds, hydroplaning is far more likely and stopping distances are dramatically longer. Demonstrations at lower speeds are interesting, but they show less variation between new and worn tires because the tire’s ability to move water is not as stressed as it is at higher speeds. AAA’s testing is not designed to evaluate a single brand, therefore we cannot comment on one.”

AAA’s testing also matches a 2014 report from Consumer Reports, which suggests wet-weather braking performance at 4/32-inch tread depth is significantly diminished—though it only tested two tires and didn’t mention the brands or price points.

Ultimately, the best course of action would probably be to err on the side of AAA’s very thorough report, given what’s at stake. Yes, your tires aren’t legally required to be replaced until they reach 2/32-inch tread depth, but there will be diminished braking performance as you get closer and closer to that. If you have premium tires, they might buy you a few feet, but it may not be worth the risk to push your tires that hard in the first place. If your tires do have a few revolutions under their belts, AAA threw in some precautions to take in the wet: avoid the use of cruise control, to better respond quickly if the car loses traction; reduce speed, and avoid hard braking and sharp turns; increase following distance to allow for greater stopping time; and if the vehicle begins to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction the vehicle should go until traction is regained, but do not brake forcefully, as this can cause the vehicle to skid. The last item is one of the most important, and also one of the most counterintuitive—since slamming on the brakes is the go-to move for many drivers in an emergency. But just as is the case in snow, staying in it and steering your way out of trouble can save your butt—no matter what tread depth you’ve reached.

Our own advice: Keep your wits about you while on the road, and maintain your vehicle while off. As for the general idea of the benefits of keeping your tires on as long as possible—saving money and the environment are important, but that extra sixteenth of an inch of tire wear isn’t the battlefield we wish to die on to achieve it.