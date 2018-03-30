Waymo Using 20,000 Jaguar I-Pace SUVs for Driverless Car Service

Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding autonomous cars right now, Google's sister company, Waymo, is continuing to jump headfirst into the future. In a surprising announcement, the company said it was partnering with Jaguar Land Rover to purchase and deploy up to 20,000 of the company's new I-Pace SUVs for its driverless ride-hailing service.

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace is arguably one of the best looking next-generation SUVs coming to market. It's sleek, stylish, and absolutely a modern looking vehicle. On top of it looking fantastic, it's also an electric car. Outfitted with Waymo's proprietary blend of sensors and software, the I-Pace is on track to overtake the existing fleet of Chrysler Pacifica minivans already operating in Arizona.

Waymo says with its full fleet of 20,000 I-Paces, it will be able to deliver nearly a million trips each day within a "few years." To say that number is impressive is an understatement. The business model itself could revolutionize the urban commuting market, paving the way for a new transportation platform to operate alongside public transportation and give commuters a potentially safer alternative than relying on the human behind the wheel.