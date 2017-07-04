Tesla Upgrades Model S and X For Faster 0-60 MPH Times

Tesla has announced performance upgrades to non-performance variants of both the Model S and X (those are models without a 'P' in its name), making off-the-line acceleration quite a bit faster than before.

Speaking to Electrek, a spokesperson from the American electric car firm states that new software and hardware are being rolled out to new examples of the Model S 75, 75D, 100D, and also the Model X 75D and 100D. Just to make that clear, the update only applies to cars rolling off the assembly line starting this week and is not an OTA firmware update for cars already on the road.

As for exactly how much faster the new cars will be over the old, here's a breakdown of the 0-60 times: