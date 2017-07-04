Tesla Upgrades Model S and X For Faster 0-60 MPH Times
New, non-performance variants of the Model S and X now boast quicker 0-60 mph times than before.
Tesla has announced performance upgrades to non-performance variants of both the Model S and X (those are models without a 'P' in its name), making off-the-line acceleration quite a bit faster than before.
Speaking to Electrek, a spokesperson from the American electric car firm states that new software and hardware are being rolled out to new examples of the Model S 75, 75D, 100D, and also the Model X 75D and 100D. Just to make that clear, the update only applies to cars rolling off the assembly line starting this week and is not an OTA firmware update for cars already on the road.
As for exactly how much faster the new cars will be over the old, here's a breakdown of the 0-60 times:
From here on out, it looks like all new Teslas sold will sprint to 60 mph comfortably under 5 seconds. That is until the Model 3 drops, which CEO Elon Musk promises to be sooner rather than later. The entry-level model of that car will reportedly go from 0-60 in 5.6 seconds. Electrek points out that this week's acceleration upgrades may be a case of Tesla trying to differentiate its more expensive, existing models ahead of Model 3's launch. I mean, why buy a $70,000 Model S 75 if a Model 3 is only 0.1 seconds slower to 60 at nearly half the price, right?
In addition, Tesla is also introducing a more practical update to the Model X in the form of a newly available 7-seat configuration in which the second and third rows can now fold flat. This option will add $3,000 to Model X bill.
- RELATEDProduction Tesla Model 3 Will Be Ready This Friday, Says Elon MuskThe first 30 customers will get their Model 3s on July 28th, Musk tweets.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Model S Accelerator Pedal Snaps Off Mid-LaunchWell, that wasn't supposed to happen.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Tesla Model X Get Put Through the 'Moose Test'The SUV's suspension gets some leg work, but it's not what you think.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla to Use Ultra-Quick P100D Model S and Model X Cars as Loaners"The service loaner fleet will be the very best version of a Tesla that is available," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla to Increase Prices for Model S, Model X 100D and P100DThis news comes after the company announced it will drop the Model S 75's price by $7,500.READ NOW