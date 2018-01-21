Lady Buys Used Car That Dies Three Times on the Way Home From Dealership

I know that when you buy a used car you are buying it “as is.” It’s not just in the fine print, they put that in big old letters on the window when you’re shopping. But there has to be some sort of quality control in place. Take the story of a woman in the U.K. who bought a used car that broke down three times on the way home from the dealership! Certainly, there’s some sort of recourse for her.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Rabina Khan bought a Vauxhall Meriva from Taylor North Shields. She paid about $2,700 in cash for the car which couldn’t even make it home. Rabina recalls, "It stopped on the Coast Road, which was a panic, and another twice after that. A man stopped his car to help and pushed us to the side of the road. I am a single parent with two children and I need a car which is reliable.”

At this point, Rabina just wants her money back so she can go buy a reliable car. Problem is, Mel Watson, the managing director of the dealership, won’t let her. In fact, Mel said the Vauxhall isn’t good for short trips and needs “a good blast” at least once a week. He even admitted that the car broke down just a few moments after she drove it off the lot, but doesn’t seem to care.