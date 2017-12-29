Finnish Self-Driving Car Plows Through Snow Like No Other Autonomous Car to Date

The latest autonomous car to brave inclement weather is Martti, a Volkswagen Touareg test model created by Finnish tech company VTT. VTT has also worked with European electronic company Ecsel on DENSE, a project that created sensor technology for cars to drive in rain and foggy conditions.

Martti, tested by the VTT team in northern Finland, is the first self-driving car to drive fully through the snow. The car drove through about 3-inches of snow, while Waymo and Yandex models have only driven on thin sheets of snow. It will be interesting to see if the company can create a model that will brave Finland's harsh winters, which last four to six months and average 1-2-feet of snow.

“We did this in real road [sic] with having on-coming vehicles and without any visible lane markings,” said Matti Kuttila, VTT’s senior project manager.

Martti appears to hit levels 3 and 4 on our automation scale. For the most part, Martti can drive on its own, but it has automated car test permission, which means that a human must always be present for it to start.

See Martti's test run below.