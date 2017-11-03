Check out the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Restomod Owned by Robert Downey Jr.
Too subtle for Tony Stark's garage, but just right for Robert Downey Jr.
We already know that Tony Stark has excellent taste in cars, but it turns out the man who plays him does too. Robert Downey Jr. has a lovely 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 that made its debut at SEMA. It’s been customized by Grafton, Wisconsin-based shop SpeedKore Performance Group, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Most of the time when we see a restomod of a classic Mustang, it’s something outrageous and showy, but this one takes a different road. It’s actually quite subtle, at least as subtle as a Boss 302 possibly can be. The only major modification made to the exterior of the car is the bespoke HRE wheels dressed in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.
The body looks original, but the hood, fenders, bumpers, decklid, chin spoiler, quarter extensions, and valance are all carbon-fiber panels fabricated by SpeedKore. It’s all painted in a brownish khaki yellow with black stripes, which keeps the car looking period correct for 1970.
Under the hood lies a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.0-liter V-8 engine accompanied by a Stage 2 Ford Performance/Roush supercharger with everything tastefully blacked-out under the hood. A Bowler T56 transmission sends power to the 9-inch Ford rear end. Unfortunately, the horsepower rating is undisclosed.
The interior of this Boss 302 is sleek and sophisticated while still looking fitting of a classic muscle car. It has a simple, brown leather steering wheel, generously-bolstered seats with contrasting materials, and enough modern touches to make this Mustang a little more comfortably and street friendly than it was in its original form.
While it might not be flashy enough or have enough flames for Tony Stark’s collection, Robert Downey Jr.’s Mustang Boss 302 is an excellent blend of old-school muscle with modern flair.
