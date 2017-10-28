This Craigslist Honda-Ford Hybrid Is An $850 Homemade Trike

If you were one of the millions of people who stayed up to pre-order Apple's latest and greatest palm pilot earlier this week, let me draw your attention to something that doesn't cost quite as much as the new iPhone X but is likely just as superfluous.

Spotted on Craigslist with an exceptionally reasonable asking price of $850 is a 1985 Honda VF1100 motorcycle (also known as the V65 Sabre) with the front end of a Ford Aspire. With the motorbike portion providing drive from the rear and the Ford section dedicated to steering, this Japanese-American Siamese creation can be likened to a Can-Am Spyder trike with even more curb appeal.