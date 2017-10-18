John Cena's Rare Lamborghini Gallardo Is for Sale

The word is officially out that pro-wrestler John Cena is a huge car guy. There are currently 14 episodes of Auto Geek, featuring Cena's impressive exotic car collection and explanations of why the WWE champion loves each one of his vehicles. But now his garage is about to get a little lighter.

John Cena's 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 from the eighth episode of the series is currently for sale at Lamborghini Palm Beach for $145,988. Lamborghini's bespoke business model allows customers to buy their cars in almost any color, so this one comes in Verde Scandal green; John Cena speculates that this Gallardo is the only one of its kind.