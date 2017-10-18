John Cena's Rare Lamborghini Gallardo Is for Sale
You can buy Cena's prized "Lamborgreeni" for just $145,988.
The word is officially out that pro-wrestler John Cena is a huge car guy. There are currently 14 episodes of Auto Geek, featuring Cena's impressive exotic car collection and explanations of why the WWE champion loves each one of his vehicles. But now his garage is about to get a little lighter.
John Cena's 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 from the eighth episode of the series is currently for sale at Lamborghini Palm Beach for $145,988. Lamborghini's bespoke business model allows customers to buy their cars in almost any color, so this one comes in Verde Scandal green; John Cena speculates that this Gallardo is the only one of its kind.
According to Cena, the previous owner was also responsible for the car's two-tone "Grellow" (green and yellow) and Nero Perseus (gray) interior. This was apparently the closest color they could find to match the green exterior.
This example is well-optioned with the Style, Branding, and Interior Leather Package; the car is also equipped with a 6-speed E-Gear transmission (semi-automatic), transparent engine cover, HomeLink system, Cordelia wheels, heated power seats, and custom Rhomboid-stitched upholstery.
The LP560-4 was the first hardcore version of the face-lifted Gallardo, pushing 552 horsepower to all 4 wheels from its new 5.2-liter V-10. The car also lost 44 pounds despite the larger engine but gained quicker shifts and launch control. This helped it accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and up to 202 mph—stats that are still impressive eight years later.
The asking price may be steep for a Gallardo, but this is a celebrity-owned car and one that originally retailed at $198,000. We sincerely hope that the "LamborGREENi" finds an owner that can appreciate its odd color combination far more than we do.
