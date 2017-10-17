Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires Make US Debut on the 2018 Mustang GT

Unless you live in Southern California or Florida, you're hopefully thinking about removing your summer performance wheels and switching to some nice winter tires as you wait for the snow season.

Ford, however, is already thinking about summer again because the brand new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tire will make its North American debut on one of its cars. Ford worked with Michelin to fine-tune the Pilot Sport 4S specifically for the 2018 Mustang GT equipped with the Performance Package. Yes, you can already purchase PS4S tires for your car today, but the new V-8 Mustang is the first car on the U.S. market to come equipped with them from the factory.

Michelin's latest entry to the Ultra High-Performance category is so far the only summer tire to dethrone the Pilot Super Sport––made by the same company of course. According to Ford, the Sport 4S was designed to complement the Mustang's new suspension and brakes.

"We took everything we learned at the track, including feedback from professional drivers, to create a tire custom-tuned for Mustang GT,” said Michelin Tire Engineer, Gary Swingle.

Performance Package-equipped Mustangs will feature 255/40-19 sized Sport 4S tires in the front and 275/40-19 tires in the rear. If this means nothing to you, refer to Tire Rack's guide to tire sizes.

Michelin's new summer tires are an appropriate addition to the corner-focused Performance Package. The Sport 4S tires cocoon special Ebony Black-painted 19 inch wheels and a set of massive Brembo brakes. The Mustang also comes with heavier springs, upgraded rear sway bar, TORSEN limited slip differential, and a larger rear wing (on the Fastback). The GT has also had its chassis and driving assists tuned for better handling.

The 2018 Mustang GT's production started this month and the car will release later this fall.