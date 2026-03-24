Driven: Kumho Solus 4S HA32 Solves the Seasonal Tire Swap Headache

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The Kumho Solus 4S HA32 is a grand-touring all-season tire with a tread pattern that makes it look like winter rubber. It is indeed severe-snow rated with the little mountain-range icon you want to look for, but it’s more than just a viable year-round solution for many drivers. In March 2026, we ended up running these in everything from 70-degree sun to below-freezing rain and snow, and I was pleased with the car’s behavior across the board.

This tire review is focused on real-world driving impressions, feel, and feedback—vibes over VBOX numbers.

And hey, Kumho is offering an $80 rebate in the form of a prepaid MasterCard gift card if you buy a set of its tires on TireRack before the end of March 2026.

Kumho Solus 4S HA32 Driven Test Car BMW E46 330ci (stock, high mileage, very clean) Tire Size 205/50R17 (square) Tire Weight 20 lbs UTOG Treadwear: 600

Traction: A

Temperature: A Suspension & Geometry Stock (OE BMW Sport Package suspension) How We’re Driving Backroad spirited, casual cruising, open highway Where We’re Driving Northeast USA The Highs Great wet and cold-weather competence, no egregious road noise, reasonable price The Lows Leaves max performance on the table Where To Buy Check Price on TireRack

Kumho Solus 4S HA32: What, Why, Who

The Kumho Solus 4S HA32 is not just an all-season tire; it’s an all-weather tire. And the distinction matters; this is a better choice for driving in snow and rain than a budget all-season.

Think of it as the overachieving middle child in Kumho’s lineup. It features a distinct V-shaped directional tread pattern designed to evacuate water and slush on your slog through bad days. While Kumho has a heavy presence as OEM rubber for brands like Hyundai, Kia, and even some Volkswagens, the HA32 is a prime “Phase 2” tire—the one you buy when the factory rubber wears out, and you realize you actually have to drive through a slushy February.

The HA32 is designed for those of you driving in places that get real winter, but don’t become full-on arctic tundras from December to March. It offers significantly better cold-weather grip than a standard M+S (Mud and Snow) tire without the mushy handling and accelerated wear that happens when you run dedicated winters in the heat of July (I know several people who have been guilty of this—don’t do it, you’re throwing money out the window). It’s the “set it and forget it” solution for the pragmatic owner who’s not interested in driving to (or in) absolute extremes.

Andrew P. Collins

Kumho Solus 4S HA32: Review

The Price

As of this writing, one of these Kumhos lists for $166.42 a piece in the relatively small 205/50R17 I run on the BMW OE steelies you see in these photos (neat wheel, huh?). Purchase comes with an automatic six-year, 60,000-mile warranty. For your context, the most expensive grand touring tire you could get off TireRack in that size right now would be the Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Run Flat ($304.14), while the cheapest is the Radar Dimax AS-9 ($85.44).

The price seems reasonable for the life and performance you can expect.

The Curb Appeal

The infinite “V” tire tread makes me think I’m looking at a sporty snow tire (which is not really what this is), but I think it looks good. The sidewalls are clean-looking, with just a tiny little geometric graphic for decoration. Branding is simple and fine.

The First 100 Miles

Swapping to these from a set of worn Michelin Pilot Sport All-Seasons, in a wider (and staggered) size, made for an immediately perceptible difference—obviously. The Kumho felt far lazier in turns but had a much easier time finding traction under acceleration on sleety and rainy springtime streets. I was also pretty impressed with bad-weather braking on the Kumhos right away.

Andrew P. Collins

The Casual Drive

The Kumho Solus certainly felt comfortable under my mid-spec Y2K BMW. I would say they’re on the stiff side as far as grand touring tires go, but well short of the harshness you get on true performance tires. Road noise didn’t bother me in the slightest at town speeds.

The Canyon Carve

If you’re coming from a performance tire—like the worn-out Michelin Pilot Sport All-Seasons I swapped off—the first thing you’ll notice is a distinct lack of urgency. On the twisty bits of NY backroads I like to mess around on, the Kumho Solus 4S HA32 felt lazy by comparison.

Where the Michelins would bite into an apex in attack, the Kumhos give you a beat of hesitation. It’s not exactly a shortcoming—grand touring tires just have a softer sidewall for comfort, and these cost much less than the performance tires that were on this car previously. You won’t be surprised to read I also found the limits of acceleration much sooner; my 330ci’s inline-six could easily overwhelm the 205-width rear contact patch, whereas the wider Michelins used to just dig in and go.

But, for most people on most drives, it doesn’t really matter for the vast majority of your drive time.

Once you calibrate your brain to that slightly slower steering rack behavior, the HA32 is remarkably composed. It’s not “exhilarating,” but it is trustworthy. Even when the road surface turned to a garbage-mix of loose gravel, spring sand, and mid-corner potholes, the Kumhos never got skittish. They absorbed the mid-corner drama that usually sends a stiff performance tire skipping toward the guardrail.

You aren’t going to set any “Touge” records on these, but you can still hustle the car with confidence. It’s a “momentum” tire—keep your inputs smooth, accept the body roll, and it’ll reward you with consistent, predictable grip that won’t bite you if you overcook a turn.

Andrew P. Collins

The Foul-Weather Fling

Driving these in ghastly sleet, freezing rain, and even light snow accumulation gave me nothing to complain about. I got solid braking, turning, and acceleration when driving as one should through adverse conditions. These tires may not have the deep-snow fording abilities of a dedicated winter tire, but they did exceptionally well in rain. The expansion of those big “V” channels helps efficiently evacuate water, keeping more of the tire in contact with the ground.

Five different types of sipes help the tire retain rigidity where desired and bite into snow where needed.

The Highway Drone Factor

With a fresh alignment and these tires mounted up on some OE BMW steel wheels, my E46 felt straight as an arrow on the highway. Road noise is apparent but hardly bothersome. That said, our test car is 23 years old. So you might notice a little more tire noise than I did if your car is otherwise whisper-quiet.

Neither my wife nor dog had anything to report about these tires from the car’s passenger seats (generally, no news is good news in this context).

Andrew P. Collins

The Verdict

This tire hits a nice balance between performance, comfort, and cost. “No real gripes” makes for kind of a boring review, but in this class of tire, it’s exactly what you’re probably looking for.

The Kumho Solus 4S HA32 is a nice-riding tire with inoffensive road noise, 60,000 miles of expected life, and satisfying steering response for a comfort-biased touring tire. Those factors, along with wet-weather performance, are good reasons to step up to this model from the bare-bones budget options.

Kumho Tire provided a set of tires for this review.