More Proof that a Cheaper, Entry-Level Honda Civic Type R Will Be Available Next Year

Back in April, we reported on a rumor that Honda may be coming out with a cheaper, lighter, stripped-down version of the Civic Type R for 2018. That was based on a screenshot and Tweet from noted Honda enthusiast HondaPro Jason. Now though, thanks to a NHTSA filing spotted by The Truth About Cars, the rumor looks to be confirmed.

As of right now, Honda only offers the red-badged Civic in one trim level: Touring. Bearing model code FK8G7, the fully-loaded Type R wears a price tag of $33,900 before destination. (I'm told, however, that dealers and owners willing to part with one at anything near that rate are a little hard to find at the moment, but that's beside the point.) According to the new filing, Honda is going to introduce a second, non-Touring trim of the Civic Type R denoted with the model code FK8G3, which corroborates perfectly with HondaPro Jason's previous report.