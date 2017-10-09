Volkswagen Ditches Dieselgate Woes, Reports 33 Percent Sales Gain in September
SUV sales aid VW's efforts in rebuilding its American market share.
After suffering a major blow in popularity and sales from the Dieselgate emissions scandal, Volkswagen has come back with a strong 2017. Significant gains over the last calendar year have proven the German marque's success with many thanks due to its strengthened SUV lineup, catering specifically to the American audience. Volkswagen has released its sales figures for September, and they show a hefty 33.1 percent gain over the same period last year.
Additionally, Volkswagen has seen a 9 percent increase year to date. This can be traced back to the booming Tiguan and Atlas which collectively account for 26 percent of the brand's sales. A total of 32,112 units were moved last month while overall numbers have been bumped to 252,456 so far.
When the Atlas SUV was released in June, Volkswagen of America was given full decision making power. Built in Chattanooga, Tenn., the U.S. made ute has improved month-on-month, most recently eclipsing 4,095 vehicles sold. Its platform mate, the Tiguan, has also seen similar success as it grew slightly in size to accommodate the American market's wishes. 3,075 of them were sold in September, helping to make up a large portion of the company's report alongside the three-row Atlas.
Marketing strategies have shifted as well with VWoA directing attention to these larger vehicles through advertisements. This has been apparent since the summer months with the company ditching the steady flow of Jetta and Golf ads with the Atlas and Tiguan taking their place. The Golf family of vehicles has still boded well, however, with 5,685 models being sold in the same one month period.
This consistent surge aids Volkswagen's severely damaged image here in the States. After a disastrous October last year, a major VW dealer told Automotive News that “the reputation of Volkswagen is spiraling towards worthlessness," though the brand seems to be shedding this rep only a year later.
- RELATEDVolkswagen Will Offer Atlas Test Drives Through AmazonFor two weekends, Amazon Prime Now customers in Los Angeles and Chicago can order a VW Atlas test drive online.READ NOW
- RELATEDNearly 70 Recalled Dieselgate Cars Have Been Stolen from VolkswagenDozens of diesels were resold under the veil of a fake title.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Refines the Crozz Electric Car Prototype for the Frankfurt Motor ShowVolkswagen's road to electric cars is paved in red.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Group to Offer Electrified Versions of Its Entire Lineup by 2030VW wants to eradicate memories of its diesel troubles.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Rolls 150 Millionth Vehicle Off Production LineCongratulations are in order for a job well done.READ NOW