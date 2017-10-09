Volkswagen Ditches Dieselgate Woes, Reports 33 Percent Sales Gain in September

After suffering a major blow in popularity and sales from the Dieselgate emissions scandal, Volkswagen has come back with a strong 2017. Significant gains over the last calendar year have proven the German marque's success with many thanks due to its strengthened SUV lineup, catering specifically to the American audience. Volkswagen has released its sales figures for September, and they show a hefty 33.1 percent gain over the same period last year.

Additionally, Volkswagen has seen a 9 percent increase year to date. This can be traced back to the booming Tiguan and Atlas which collectively account for 26 percent of the brand's sales. A total of 32,112 units were moved last month while overall numbers have been bumped to 252,456 so far.

When the Atlas SUV was released in June, Volkswagen of America was given full decision making power. Built in Chattanooga, Tenn., the U.S. made ute has improved month-on-month, most recently eclipsing 4,095 vehicles sold. Its platform mate, the Tiguan, has also seen similar success as it grew slightly in size to accommodate the American market's wishes. 3,075 of them were sold in September, helping to make up a large portion of the company's report alongside the three-row Atlas.