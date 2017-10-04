Ford, Ken Block, and Hoonigan Racing Leaving FIA World Rallycross Championship

Effective at the end of the 2017 season, Ford Performance, Ken Block, and the Hoonigan Racing Division will be ending their FIA World Rallycross Championship racing program.

Block has been with Ford Performance since 2010 when he jumped over from a Subaru. According to Ford, Block will continue to serve as a global ambassador of the Ford brand.

“Although we have thoroughly enjoyed competing in the exciting FIA World Rallycross Championship, it’s a natural time for us to take a break as the future of the series takes shape," Dave Pericak, Global Director of Ford Performance said in a press release. "To continue in WRX would have required the development of a new race car, and with so much discussion happening around the future of rallycross from a powertrain package standpoint, it made sense for us to pause until it’s better defined. Rest assured, we remain absolutely committed to hot hatches and all things performance and think rallycross has a bright future.”

"Both myself and Ford Performance have learned a lot from this program. While we both would like to continue with the effort, it simply doesn’t add up at this point," said Block, driver and owner of the Hoonigan Racing Division as well as the Hoonigan. "Aspects of the sport are up in the air for the future, so putting a lot more money into developing a new racecar to try to battle for the championship title just doesn't make sense right now. It’s certainly disappointing, but that’s how the economics of motorsports go sometimes,” he said.

Block was not the only driver for his Hoonigan Racing team, Andreas Bakkerud was driver #2. Though sad about the news, Bakkerud had only positive things to say about his time with Ford, the Hoonigan Racing team, as well as his relationship with Block via his recent video his blog BakkerudLIFE filmed at Hoonigan Racing's Headquarters.